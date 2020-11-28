This Black Friday smartwatch deal smacks loads off the price of the hardy Suunto 7

One of the biggest discounts we've seen in the Black Friday smartwatch deals is this Suunto 7 reduction, cutting a lot of money on the Wear OS watch which launched at the beginning of the year.

The price has been cut by $154 / £115 - yep, we're seeing a price reduction in both the US and UK, and we appreciate the fact Suunto opted not to leave either country out. The US deal represents a slightly bigger saving, though given the Suunto 7 launched for a high price, any discount is appreciated.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for Suunto 7 prices in your region.

This Black Friday smartwatch deal is one of the best we've seen, thanks to the large amount discounted, though it has lots of competition. We're also seeing Black Friday Fitbit deals, Black Friday Apple Watch deals, Black Friday Garmin deals and more, so if you're on the market for a new wearable you've a lot of choice.

Black Friday Suunto 7 smartwatch deals

Suunto 7: $499 $345 at Amazon (save $154)

This ruggedized Wear OS smartwatch has a hearty $154 off, saving you 31% on the asking price of this watch. There are a few color options available, our favorite being the one pictured, but the Graphite Black version isn't on sale.View Deal

Suunto 7: £429 £314 at Amazon (save £115)

In the UK you're not getting quite as good a deal on the Suunto 7, with only 27% off, but that's still a pretty big saving given the high cost of this watch initailly. All versions of the watch are included in the deal except the Sandstone Rosegold one.View Deal

The Suunto 7 is a Wear OS smartwatch, running Google's wearable operating system which integrates well with Android phones, though also works on iOS ones.

In our review we really liked the high design quality of the watch, as well as its good-looking screen and responsive feel. We weren't as impressed on its battery life or the lack of sports customization options, though both are issues with most Wear OS devices.

The Black Friday smartwatch deals will last a little longer, but with lots of money off here, we can't see this Suunto 7 running the whole weekend. It might sell out before that, so if you're tempted by the watch, it might be worth acting soon.

