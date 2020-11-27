This Black Friday gaming laptop deal will give you ray tracing and a high refresh for cheap

There have been a load of Black Friday gaming laptop deals this year, and the Acer Predator Triton 300, with a 240Hz screen and an RTX 2070 might be one of the better Black Friday deals you'll find.

At Newegg, you can get the Acer Predator Triton 300 with an RTX 2070, a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of speedy SSD storage for just $1,299.

We have seen cheaper gaming laptops this year with the RTX 2070, but what sets the Acer Predator Triton 300 is both its thin 0.78-inch build, and the fast 240Hz refresh rate. While the RTX 2070 probably won't be able to run, say, Cyberpunk 2077 at that speed, this laptop will be more than capable of giving you a high refresh rate in something like Overwatch, which should give you an upper hand online.

And while that keyboard does look a little weird, we can attest that it's extremely comfortable to type and play games on, even for extended periods of time.

Check out the best Black Friday PC gaming deals

Acer Predator Triton 300: $1,599 $1,299 at Newegg

The Acer Predator Triton 300 was already an excellent gaming monitor, packed with a sleek frame (for a gaming laptop), and enough hardware to power the best PC games. But now, you can get one with an RTX 2070 and a 240Hz screen for just $1,299 on Black Friday. View Deal

If you're not in the US, we've included some Acer Predator Triton 300 deals down below, so you can find the best deal no matter where you are.

View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon