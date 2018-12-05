This 9.7-inch iPad deal matches Black Friday discounts

Miss the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on iPads? Tech retailer B&H Photo has a holiday discount on the 9.7-inch iPad that chops $40 off the $329 list price.

That's a generous deal considering Apple devices rarely go on sale – even during extreme sales seasons, like Black Friday. If you were looking to pick up one of Apple's tablets for a holiday gift, this is a great price.

9.7-inch iPad 2018 (32GB WiFi): $329 $289 on B&H

The standard, 9.7-inch iPad is still a force to be reckoned with, as its A10 chip will speed through multitasking and internet browsing. Save $40 off the list price for a limited time.View Deal

The iPad 2018 improved on its predecessor by implementing the A10 Fusion chip, a modified version of the processor that debuted in the iPhone X last year. This model includes 32GB of space and is Wi-Fi only, which should be just fine for most users who don't need a lot of local storage or to browse internet on the go.

Sure, it's not the most powerful iPad on the block – that honor goes to the iPad Pro – but the newest basic iPad won't cost you an arm and a leg, either. Most consumers will be perfectly happy with the speed of the iPad 2018, and this may be the best price we'll see for this model all holiday season.