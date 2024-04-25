The iPad Air 6 could lack a major rumored screen upgrade

The iPad Air 6 is probably almost here, with signs suggesting it will land at the Apple event on May 7, but when it does, it might lack one of the key upgrades that has previously been rumored for it.

That upgrade is a mini-LED screen, which is the same type of display as the iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) has. A week ago, reputable leaker Ross Young claimed that a mini-LED screen was planned for the 12.9-inch iPad Air 6, but now the same source has backtracked, with Young saying (via MacRumors) that the iPad Air 6 will have a standard LCD screen like its predecessor instead.

That’s arguably unfortunate, as the use of mini-LED would have delivered improved contrast and brightness, along with lower power consumption – though it would likely also have come at a higher price.

Keeping it mid-range

As such, perhaps this isn’t such a bad thing, since a mini-LED screen might bring the iPad Air 6 too close to the iPad Pro line in terms of price and features. Better maybe to keep this as a mid-range slate.

Of course, we’d take this with a pinch of salt for now, but since it’s the original source now backtracking on their mini-LED claims, we’d think a mini-LED screen is unlikely.

But the iPad Air 6 probably won’t be lacking for improvements, as other leaks suggest it will come in a larger 12.9-inch size along with a 10.9-inch version, and that it will have a powerful M2 chipset. So with a larger screen and more power this should hopefully be a worthwhile upgrade on the iPad Air (2022).

And if you do want a more substantial upgrade, you could always buy an iPad Pro 2024, which is expected to land alongside the iPad Air 6 on May 7, and which will reportedly have a new OLED screen and likely even more power than the upcoming Air.

