You can already buy cases for the iPad Air 6, but the tablet might lack a rumored change

Apple hasn’t even announced the iPad Air 6 yet, but that hasn’t stopped an accessory maker launching cases for the rumored slate, as ESR has done exactly that.

Several cases from the company (spotted by 9to5Mac) have been listed on Amazon.com, and they reveal some possible details in the process.

For one thing, the tablet is described as the ‘iPad Air 12.9 2024’, which is yet more evidence that the iPad Air 6 will be larger than its 10.9-inch predecessor. We’ve heard this claim a number of times, though some sources say a 10.9-inch model will land as well.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ESR) (Image credit: ESR)

The fact that ESR only currently lists cases for a 12.9-inch iPad Air 6 might mean we won’t see a 10.9-inch version, but it could also simply be that it hasn’t got around to listing those yet.

As far as the design goes, the tablet pictured in the cases looks a lot like the iPad Air (2022), complete with a selfie-camera on the top edge. That’s notable as some leaks suggested the iPad Air 6 would have its selfie camera on one of the long edges, so it works better in landscape orientation.

It’s possible that this detail is wrong in the pictures, but the images also show an Apple Pencil attached to the long edge that was reportedly going to house this camera, and we’re not sure there would be space for both a camera and an Apple Pencil charger there.

So that’s two details that might be wrong. Either that or maybe the front-facing camera won’t be moving after all.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It could be launching very soon

For now, we’re not sure, and as such we'd take these images with a pinch of salt, but it’s worth noting that case makers – especially significant brands like ESR – do sometimes have advance information. So the design shown here could be accurate – or it could just be placeholder images.

In any case, the fact that these accessories have already been listed suggests that the iPad Air 6 might launch soon, and indeed leaks suggest that this new iPad could land in early May, alongside the iPad Pro (2024).

We've also heard from leaker Mark Gurman (writing for Bloomberg) that stock of the current iPad Air is dwindling in some stores, further suggesting that a new model is landing before long. So our camera questions should be answered soon.

You might also like