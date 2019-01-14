This 50-inch Vizio 4KTV deal is only $298 and today's best discount

We've gone through top retailers such as Amazon and Walmart to find new savings on a variety of products that are worth checking out, now that we're post-CES 2019.



Today's top deals include $20 off the best-selling Google Home mini, a $10 coupon on the top-rated Eufy RoboVac 11+, and the Amazon Echo Input for only $19.99.



The upcoming Super Bowl means you can also find great discounts on TVs right now. We found the Vizio 50-inch 4K TV on sale at Walmart for only $298. That's a fantastic price for 50-inch 4K TV that features smart capabilities that allow you to stream your favorite shows from apps directly on the TV.

Scroll down to see more of today's top deals.

Today's top deals:

Echo Input $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Enable Alexa into any speaker with the Echo Input that's on sale at Amazon for $19.99. Connect the Echo Input via audio cable or Bluetooth and ask Alexa to stream music, check the weather, make phone calls and more.View Deal

Two Room Set with Sonos Play:1 + $30 Amazon Gift Card $298 at Amazon

The compact Sonos speakers work with Alexa and can fill two separate rooms with different music, or can link together to hear the same song in both. Right now Amazon is offering a $30 gift card with the purchase of the speakers.View Deal

Google Home mini $29 $49 at Walmart

The Google Home mini is like having your own personal Google with you at all times. The compact smart speaker can control your music, entertainment, and other smart home devices, all with the command of your voice.View Deal