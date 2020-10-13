This Prime Day 2TB SSD deal is $150 off, and perfect for storing PS4 games

There’s never been a better time to pick up a 2TB SSD, as there’s now a whopping $150 off the WD Black 2TB P50 Game Drive as part of today’s Prime Day deals.

This portable external SSD is the ideal solution for those who want to significantly expand their storage and access all the benefits that a super-fast SSD provides: quicker load times and silent operation. It works on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Mac, and is also compatible with the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to its USB 3.2 interface.

So why should you pick an SSD over a regular HDD? Well, the increased cost of an SSD translates into blazing-fast load speeds that mean you’ll spend less time waiting, and more time gaming. SSDs don’t feature any moving parts, either, so they’re less prone to failure than standard hard drives.

WD Black 2TB P50 Game Drive: $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Purpose-built for gamers, the WD Black 2TB P50 Game Drive is the ideal storage solution for those who want more space to store games, and deliver a noticeable performance boost to load times. Its external form factor means it can be taken wherever you go, or moved over to a different location or device. View Deal

With read speeds of up to 2000MB/s and 2TB of super-fast storage, this high-performance SSD will give you more space to install your games and massively reduce load times. It’s a win-win for gamers.

