These Prime Day Mesh Wi-Fi and router deals can boost your home's internet for less

We're already seeing some brilliant Prime Day deals on routers which can help boost your home network, either by strengthening and speeding up your existing network, or extending it to parts of your property that previously struggled to get a reliable connection.
In the UK, you can get £40 off the Google Nest Wifi router, which is one of the best routers ever made. You can use it as a standard router, or add additional units to create a mesh network. This gives you dependable wireless internet coverage throughout your home.
In the US, there's some brilliant deals on the Amazon eero 6 which also gets a price cut for Prime Day, and again can be used as a standard router or used in a mesh setup.
So, we've gathered together the best mesh Wi-Fi and general router Prime Day deals we've found so far.
(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best US router deals
Amazon eero 6:
$129 $81 at Amazon
If you just need a wireless router for an apartment or a small house, the Amazon eero 6 is an easy choice, especially because you can add on to it later. And at just $81 for Prime Day, it's not even expensive.View Deal
Amazon eero 6 3-pack:
$394 $226 at Amazon
The Amazon eero 6 is already great for anyone that wants an affordable Wi-Fi 6 network, but this 3-pack for just $226 will cover an entire 5,000 sq. foot home. View Deal
TP-Link AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router:
$195.87 $159.99 at Amazon
Save 20% - Experience gigabit Wi-Fi for 8K streaming at a great discount. Offers up to 5400 Mbps Wi-Fi for faster browsing, streaming, gaming, and downloading — all at the same time.
Today's best UK router deals
Google Nest Wifi 1-pack:
£149 £109 at Amazon
The Google Nest Wifi isn't just a great Wi-Fi router, but it's also an amazing smarthome hub, saving you space. And, for Amazon Prime Day you can get the 1-pack, perfect for a small home, for just £108.View Deal
TP-Link Deco E4 3 Pack:
£149.99 £81.99 at Amazon
Save £68.00 - With easy setup and seamless whole-home Wi-Fi coverage, the TP-Link Deco E4 offers up to 4,000 sq ft coverage which is ideal for 3-5 bedroom houses. With support for up to 100 devices and compatible with Amazon Echo/Alexa, this is a great whole-home mesh system that's available at a great discount for a limited time.View Deal
TP-Link Deco S4 3 Pack:
£129.99 £95.00 at Amazon
Save £34.99 - With easy setup and seamless whole-home Wi-Fi coverage, the TP-Link Deco S4 offers up to 4,000 sq ft coverage which is ideal for 3-5 bedroom houses and comes with support for up to 100 devices.View Deal
Linksys MR8300:
£149 £97.99 at Amazon
The Linksys MR8300 Tri-band router works alright on its own, but it's an excellent addition to your network setup if you already have a Velop system. And on Prime Day, you can get it for £98.View Deal
Asus RT-AX55:
£94 £75 at Amazon
The Asus RT-AX55 is a great mid-range router, perfect for apartments and smaller homes. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can get it for just £75.View Deal
Linksys Velop WHW0303 3-Pack:
£299.99 £209.99 at Amazon
Save £90.00 - It's time to save big on the Velop Tri-Band system that provides whole-home mesh Wi-Fi coverage for up to 6,000 square feet. Fast and reliable, this system works with all UK internet/broadband providers and provides easy setup.
Linksys Velop MX10600:
£699 £479 at Amazon
The Linksys Velop is one of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers on the market, but the problem is that it's usually extremely expensive. Luckily, on Amazon Prime Day, you can get it for just £479.View Deal
Asus RT-AX58U:
£166 £131 at Amazon
These days, everything we do is online, so you're going to want a wireless router that can keep up. On Amazon Prime Day you can get the excellent Asus RT-AX58U for just £131.View Deal
Asus RT-AX86U 5700:
£229 £180 at Amazon
If you're after an excellent wireless router, the Asus RT-series can deliver, with reliable service and fast speeds, it should serve your home well, thanks to the Wi-Fi 6 compatibility – if your devices even support it yet. And, you can get it for just £180 on Prime Day.
View Deal
More router deals
If you're outside the US or the UK, no worries, there are still plenty of great router deals for you. Here you'll find the best on offer right now that are available in your region.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon devices: early Prime offers from $14.99
- Amazon Echo Dot: 2 for $49.98 with code PDDOT2PACK
- Amazon Echo: 2 for $119.98 with code ECHOPRIME
- Audible Premium Plus: save 53% on your first 4 months
- Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $279 at Amazon
- Deals under $25: save on games, smart home, fashion and more
- Fashion: men's and women's fashion from $14
- Headphones: save on Sony, Beats, Bose and more
- iPad (8th generation): was $329 now $299
- Kitchen: save up to 42% on Cusimax, Cosori, Instant Pot and more
- Laptops: Chromebooks, MacBooks and gaming laptops discounted
- Nike: save on NBA jerseys, sneakers, and more
- Nintendo Switch: big titles now $10 off
- PS5: now starting at $29.88
- Smartwatches: save up to 35% on Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
- Subscription boxes: 50% off for Prime members
- TVs: Fire-enabled smart TVs starting at just $99.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Echo devices: now starting from £9.99
- Amazon Echo Dot:
£49.99£24.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019):
£79.99£39.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet:
£89.99£39.99 at Amazon
- Audible Premium Plus: Prime members get 3 months for 99p
- Blink Mini security camera: now just £21.99 for Prime members
- Deals under £15: save on games, smart home, fashion and more
- Fashion: big savings on Amazon brands starting at under £5
- Headphones: Jabra headphones from £69
- Kitchen: Dolce Gusto coffee machines from £59 and more
- Laptops: cheap PCs starting at just £199
- MacBook Air M1: £100 off at Amazon - now £899
- PC games: EA titles including The Sims 4 from £7.49
- Prime Video: channel add-ons 99p for three months
- PS5: Demon's Souls, Immortals and more discounted now
- Smart home: Ring Video Doorbell from £35
- Smartwatches: Fitbit Charge 4 now £99
- TVs: 4K smart TVs from £298