These Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals are even better than we hoped

This year's Prime Day deals are well underway, and that means it's the perfect time to get a Fire TV Stick deal before the discounts disappear.

Amazon's range of Fire TV streamers are a great entry-point in home streaming, whether you're looking to upgrade a 'dumb' TV with no smart capabilities or enhance the built-in interface on your current television.

These Fire TV Stick deal price cuts are even bigger than we usually get in Amazon's sales events too. The cost of its entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite is now just $17.99 in the US, and £18.99 in the UK, offering an almost record-low sales price.

Those after more capable remotes can opt for the Fire TV Stick (2020), though you'll need the Fire TV Stick 4K for Ultra HD viewing – now just $24.99 / £26.99 after a half-price discount.

The all-in-one AV solution Fire TV Cube – essentially a Fire TV streamer combines with an Amazon Echo speaker – is on sale too, at just $79.99 in the US and £59.99 in the UK. All in all, these Fire TV deals are bringing the streamers down to their lowest ever price, or just about, in even bigger discounts than Prime Day last year.

Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals

US

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - One of our favorite deals from today's sale, you can get the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $17.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the already affordable streaming player that allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99 - matching last year's Black Friday all-time low price. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - One of our favorite deals from today's sale, you can get the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $17.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the already affordable streaming player that allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99 - matching last year's Black Friday all-time low price. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Today's early Prime-Day sale at Amazon includes the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

UK

Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 £18.99 at Amazon

Save £11 - The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is taking its first ever price cut right now – with £11 off the cheapest model available. There are no TV controls on this budget version, but you'll also find discounts on the main Fire Stick and 4K model this week as well.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £26.99 at Amazon

Save £23 - If you're rocking a UHD display, you'll want to invest a little more in the 4K Fire Stick. With a £20 saving this model is back down to its lowest price yet this week - excellent news if your fancy new TV doesn't offer all the latest apps.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: £109.99 £59.99 at Amazon

We don't want to stress the urgency too much, as Amazon-branded devices are almost always discounted in its sales events, and it's very likely you'll get this opportunity again – or even a better one. Over Cyber Monday last year, you could nab a pair of Fire TV Stick Lite streamers for just £35 in the UK, or a pair of Fire TV Stick (2020) models for £50 – essentially two for the price of one.

However, that might mean waiting until Black Friday / Cyber Monday in November, so it depends whether you're willing to wait that long to mull over your options.

See more Amazon device deals with our roundup of the best Prime Day Echo deals and the best Prime Day Kindle deals – or just check out the prices below.

