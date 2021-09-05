The very best Labor Day computer deals available right now

Whether it's a simple work laptop or an advanced gaming rig you're in the right place to find all the best Labor Day computer deals we're able to scout out this year. We're looking at offers from all the top retailers and manufacturers across a range of prices, so you'll be able to get a device that fits your budget and needs.

While this holiday is usually a better opportunity to get some good Labor Day furniture deals we're seeing more offers on tech in recent years. For us, it's certainly good to see more PCs, laptops and peripherals alongside all the usual Labor Day appliance sales that we find. We've already got amazing prices on the M1 MacBook Air, Dell laptops and cheap Chromebooks.

With the Labor Day sales set to kick off properly from September 6, we're focusing on any of the early Labor Day computer deals that have been made available right now. As the big day draws closer, though, we'll be updating this page with even more offers as soon as our path's cross.

Today's best Labor Day computer deals

MacBook Air M1 (256GB): $999 $849 at Amazon

Save $150 - The 256GB M1 MacBook Air is back matching its all-time low price over the Labor Day weekend. Once you've added it to your cart you'll see the extra $100 discount, which makes it a great price for Apple's powerful M1 chip and premium chassis.

Lenovo C340 11-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $309.99 $199 at Walmart

Save $110 – Not many 2-in-1 laptops can be had for under $200 so this Lenovo C340 is a terrific deal if you like having the option to switch to tablet mode. Specs are about as you'd expect in this price range – with an 11-inch screen, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage – so this will serve well enough for work or light tasks.

HP 14-inch Chromebook x360: $359.99 $289.99 at Amazon

Save $70 – For those after a 2-in-1 with a slightly larger screen then this HP Chromebook x360 is back down to its lowest ever price right now at Amazon. With a 14-inch touchscreen, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage it's a solid all-around performer for basic work, web browsing and streaming at a budget price.

Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook: $219 $129 at Best Buy

Save $90 - This Asus Chromebook won't offer a premium computing experience, but if you're after a very cheap laptop it's available at an excellent price right now. For just $129 you're getting 32GB of storage, 4GB RAM and an Intel Celeron processor. As a device for school, you won't need more than that.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop: $529.99 $399.99 at Dell

Save $130 – This Dell Inspiron offers excellent value for money if you need an all-purpose laptop for everyday tasks or work. It includes an Intel i3 processor and a 128GB SSD – about expected at this price point. What seals it, though, is the 8GB RAM. That'll give a welcome performance boost when we usually only see 4GB at this price.

Asus TUF 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 – There's a decent $150 saving on this entry-level gaming laptop from Asus. It includes one of the latest Nvidia RTX 3050Ti graphics cards which is great to find at this price – especially with a larger 17.3-inch screen. Storage is a little on the small side but if you only need a handful of games installed at once then this is ideal.

HP Pavilion desktop gaming PC: $699.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 – For an entry-level gaming PC you'll find a decent saving on this HP Pavilion at Best Buy. The spec is definitely on the lower end at this budget price, but you'll get a desktop that's capable of running low demand games such as Fortnite perfectly well. It also includes Game Pass, which is essentially Microsoft's version of Netflix for games.

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC: $2099.99 $1799.99 at Newegg

Save $300 – Here's a great saving on a mid-to-high-end gaming PC at Newegg. With the i5 processor, 3070Ti graphics card and 16GB RAM you'll have a rig that's more than capable of running the latest games on high settings. A great find for under $2000. Plus, it also includes a free copy of the upcoming FPS Battlefield 2042, Crysis Remastered Trilogy and Humankind.

ABS Legend Gaming PC: $4499.99 $3899.99 at Newegg

Save $600 – If you really want to step up the power of your gaming PC then this ABS Legend is the lowest price it's been in a month. Some might consider it a little excessive but you are getting a top Ryzen processor, a 3080Ti graphics card and 32GB RAM. With 2TB SSD storage you'll have enough room for a healthy game library at this price, including the free copy of Battlefield 2042 that comes with the PC.

Those are the very best Labor Day computer deals we've come across so far. Of course, we'll continue to update this over the next 24 hours as more sales go live across the web.