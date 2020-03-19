The Umbrella Academy season 2 is still being finished, despite coronavirus concerns

With many TV shows stopping production halfway through their seasons over the current global health crisis, you might be curious about what's happening with the shows that actually finished filming some time ago. The Umbrella Academy season 2 is one of those series, but it looks like coronavirus isn't slowing down the show's post-production process.

Showrunner Steve Blackman posted on Instagram that the show is still being sound-mixed, despite coronavirus. That they're sound-mixing suggests the show is deep into post-production on season 2.

Netflix began teasing season 2 of The Umbrella Academy last month, with the release of a poster asking "where are they?" following the events of the season 1 finale. Season 1 was released back in February 2019. No release date has been revealed for season 2 yet, but it surely can't be far off now.

The big Hollywood shutdown

Dozens of shows due to air this year haven't been able to finish filming their episodes, as production has shut down across the TV and film industry. They include the upcoming fourth season of Fargo, as well as three upcoming Marvel shows on Disney Plus: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki. The Mandalorian season 2, though, finished filming before the shutdowns began.

It means the second half of this year could end up looking a little bare for new TV shows – it's far from the most important thing going on right now, though, and it's had a devastating effect on gig workers in Hollywood.

Hopefully these shows will get back on track later this year.

Via Bleeding Cool