The Nvidia RTX 3080 is sold out, but you can get one in a Black Friday gaming PC

If you're on the market for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (or a 3070 or 3090), we have sour news for you: you're not going to find a standalone graphics card right now, unless you get extremely lucky or buy it from a shady seller on Ebay. Don't fret, though, there's still technically a way to get a Black Friday deal on a shiny new graphics card this season: just buy a whole new gaming PC.

Right now, the likes of Alienware, NZXT, and Maingear are all holding Black Friday sales on their pre-built gaming PCs, which means you can still get your hands on a gaming PC with a powerful new graphics card.

Or you can take advantage of Black Friday PC component deals and wait for a 3080

NZXT BLD Series: 10% off at NZXT

If you want to get your hands on a gaming PC rocking an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 graphics card, you basically have to go with a prebuilt system these days. Luckily, NZXT has you covered with 10% off its BLD series PCs, including anything with an Nvidia Ampere GPU. View Deal

There's a wealth of Black Friday PC gaming deals

This is likely a kick in the teeth for anyone that was looking to simply upgrade their existing rig with a new graphics card, but for anyone that was going to build an entire new PC for this new generation anyways, well, the prebuilt systems are out there, and that way you don't have to worry about hunting down other Black Friday PC component deals.

Alienware Aurora R11: $2,239 $2,195 at Dell

The Aurora R11 is the flagship Alienware gaming PC, and it looks amazing with that new Legend design language. You can get one with an Intel Core i7-10700KF, an RTX 3070 and 16GB of RAM for just $2,195 on Black Friday. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R11: $2,439 $2,391 at Dell

The Aurora R11 is the flagship Alienware gaming PC, and it looks amazing with that new Legend design language. You can get one with an Intel Core i7-10700KF, an RTX 3080 and 16GB of RAM for just $2,391 on Black Friday.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R11: $3,659 $3,586 at Dell

The Aurora R11 is the flagship Alienware gaming PC, and it looks amazing with that new Legend design language. You can get one with an Intel Core i9-10900KF, an RTX 3090 and 32GB of RAM for $3,586 on Black Friday.View Deal

It does help a bit that these gaming PCs are all extremely stylish machines, and built by some of the best system builders in the world.

Maingear Vybe: $1,899 $1,599 at Maingear

The Maingear Vybe is one of our favorite boutique gaming PCs. It's small, stylish, and is simply gorgeous inside. You can get one with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 3070 for just $1,599 for Black Friday.

Maingear VYBE gaming PCs: starting at $749 at Maingear

System builder Maingear offers some of the best pre-configured gaming PCs on the market, and it's currently offering up to $500 off its award-winning Vybe systems. Available in four configurations, which includes an option with a Ryzen 9 5900X processor and RTX 3080 GPU, Maingear's Vybe systems are a great choice for PC gamers, content creators, and eSports enthusiasts alike. View Deal