The newest Fire HD 8 tablet is $30 off today only at Amazon

Today only you can get the newly released Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $49.99 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount for this popular tablet and the best price we've seen since Black Friday.



The all-new Fire 8 tablet features an 8-inch HD display and offers 16GB of storage. You can watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu and more or cozy up with a new book from millions of Kindle eBooks options. You also won't have to worry about recharging your battery throughout the day because the Fire 8 offers up to 10 hours of battery life.



The Fire 8 HD tablet is also compatible with Alexa, so you can ask questions, check your calendar, get news and more even when the tablet screen is on standby. You can also connect your tablet to your other smart home devices and be able to turn on appliances, set the temperature, dim your lights and more with the command of your voice.

If you're looking for more storage, Amazon also has the Fire HD 8 tablet with 32GB of storage on sale for $79.99.

Both tablets are discounted for today only, so make sure to snatch up this rare deal before it's gone.