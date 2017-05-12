The LG G6 is now unlocked in the US for an awesome price

The LG G6 is now available unlocked in the United States. Even better news is that you can pick up the nearly bezel-free Android Nougat device for $599 from B&H , if you act fast.



Additionally, Amazon now sells LG’s latest for a price that’s nearly $50 cheaper than what we’ve seen at many carriers.



What makes now the best time to jump on the LG G6 is that the unlocked variant, so long as you’re cool with paying the full retail price in one go, is compatible with both GSM (AT&T, T-Mobile) and CDMA (Verizon, Sprint) carriers.



This wide compatibility makes the unlocked version primed for international travel, as well as a premium phone for MVNO carriers, like Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless.



Lastly, the LG G6 will soon be the only place where you can watch Netflix’s Dolby Vision-infused content. So, if you’re looking for more reasons to take the plunge, you should check out our full review.