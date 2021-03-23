The Galaxy Watch 3 hits lowest sale price ever in epic one-day deal from Samsung

Samsung's spring sale is happening right now, with fantastic deals dropping every day. Today's bargain is the Galaxy Watch 3 that's on sale for $249.99 (was $399.99). That's a massive $150 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the stylish smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, 41mm: $399.99 $249.99 at Samsung

Save $150 - Today only, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on sale for $249.99. That's a massive $150 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the stylish smartwatch. You can save even more if you have a Samsung watch, phone, or tablet to trade-in.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features a sleek, attractive design with several different band and color combinations and over 50,000 watch faces to choose from. Designed with military-grade durability, the water-resistant smartwatch tracks activity, calories, and sleep and offers guided meditation and breathing exercises when things get stressful. The Galaxy Watch 3 also keeps you connected with the ability to call, text, and receive notifications and provides an impressive multi-day battery life.



While the $150 discount is already a fantastic deal, you can save even more if you have a Samsung watch, phone, or tablet to trade-in. You'll get an instant $160 credit for your old device, which brings the price of the Galaxy Watch 3 down to just $89.99.



This incredible deal is valid for today only, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

