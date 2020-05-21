The best Memorial Day appliance sales: deals from Home Depot, Lowe's, and more

Memorial Day sales have arrived, which means you can find incredible deals on appliances from your favorite retailers like Lowe's, Home Depot, and Best Buy. It's the perfect opportunity to score record low prices on a wide range of appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, blenders, vacuums, air fryers, and so much more.



To help you sort through all the offers and promotions, we've rounded up the best Memorial Day appliance sales that are happening right now. Our top picks include up to 40% off major appliances at Home Depot, up to $500 in savings on small appliances at Best Buy, and up to 40% off Samsung appliances at Wayfair.



We've also included standout deals like the Ecovacs Deebot Robot Vacuum on sale for $159.99, a $40 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer, and the Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker on sale for only $79.



Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating it with all the best Memorial Day appliance deals leading up to the weekend sale event. Plus, shop more bargains with our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales that are happening now.

The best Memorial Day appliance sales:

Our best Memorial Day appliance sale picks:

Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $109.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

The ability to brew coffee at home has never been more important, and the Keurig K-Slim on sale for $69.99 is a fantastic option. The compact single-serve coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and features three different brew sizes.

View Deal

NutriBullet N12 Pro Plus Blender: $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $10 on the best-selling NutriBullet blender. The NutriBullet blender features1200W of power and comes with an easy, mess-free, resealable to-go lid.

View Deal

Insignia 6qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price, you can snag the Insignia pressure cooker on sale for $39.99. The multi-function pressure cooker features an automatic keep-warm function, 24-hour delay timer, and is dishwasher safe for easy, quick cleanup.

View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79 at Amazon

The best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus is on sale for $79. That's the best price we've found for the 6 QT pressure cooker that combines seven kitchen appliances in one and prepares dishes 70% faster.

View Deal

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: $139.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $40 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer at Best Buy. The 4qt air fryer allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with hot air instead of oil resulting in 75 percent less fat than traditional frying.

View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $279.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Get the Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum on sale for $159.99 at Amazon. The best-selling vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and the compatible app allows you to schedule cleanings from anywhere.

View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal vacuum cleaner: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

You can save $100 on the best-selling Dyson V8 Animal. The cord-free vacuum features a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets and comes with the powerful V8 digital motor.

View Deal

Insignia Beverage Cooler: $279.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has an $80 price cut on the Insignia 115-can beverage cooler. The stainless steel cooler features touch controls that make it easy to chill your favorite beverages within a range of 34 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

View Deal

Dyson Pure Cool Me personal purifying fan: $349.99 $299.99 at Dyson

You can score a $50 discount on the Dyson Pure Cool Me purifying fan. The personal fan cools you with purified air and features a HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns.

View Deal

Shop more of the best Memorial Day sales below that are happening online.

The best Memorial Day sales:

Shop more of the best Memorial Day sales 2020: deals from Home Depot, Best Buy, and more.



You can also learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale event.