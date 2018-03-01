With so many great 4K televisions to choose from, making a decision about which one to purchase for your family may very well come down to price. A good cheap 4K TV deal can be hard to refuse, and these days there are more great TVs at even better prices than ever before.

If you need a new television and don't want to pay any more than you have to, why not take a look at our curated list of the best cheap 4K TV deals in Australia for March 2018.

We've been on the prowl for the best value 4K Ultra HD TVs currently on sale, focusing on sets with huge discounts off the RRP. With so much 4K content currently available to stream on Netflix, Amazon and Stan, now's the perfect time to upgrade to an Ultra HD set. And at these prices, can you even afford not to?

Below, you'll find our selection of the best cheap 4K TV deals for the month of March. You better get a move on, though – some of these deals are time sensitive, and may disappear before the end of the month. Now, let's kick off our list with our deal of the month.

TechRadar's 4K TV Deal of the Month

Hisense N5 75-inch 4K HDR Smart TV | Now $1,998 (was $2,498) | JB Hi-Fi

The price on this enormous 75-inch 4K TV from Hisense has been slashed at JB Hi-Fi, bringing the price down to $1,998. Did you ever think you'd get a 75-inch 4K television for less than two grand?

Cheap 4K TV deals: under 55-inches

LG 49” 49UJ654T Ultra HD Smart TV | Now $968 (RRP $1,499) | VideoPro

A terrific Ultra HD television from LG, the LG 49UJ654T offers HDR10 and smart TV content delivered via webOS 3.5 for only $968.

Cheap 4K TV deals: 55-inches to 65-inches

Panasonic 55-inch TH55EZ950U 4K OLED | Now $2,696 (was $4,199) | Video Pro

If you're after an OLED TV, it's hard to pass up this incredible deal from Video Pro. Panasonic's 55-inch TH55EZ950U 4K OLED offers infinite contrast, HDR support and smart TV functionality for only $2,696.

Cheap 4K TV deals: over 65-inches

TCL 75C2US 4K Smart Android TV | Now $2,739 (RRP $3,999) |Billy Guyatts

An incredible price for a 75-inch Ultra HD set, Billy Guyatts' deal on the TCL 75C2US television is exceptional value for money. Not only does it support HDR10, it also runs off the Android TV platform and sports built-in Harmon Kardon speakers.

The best deals on our favourite 4K TVs

Perhaps you're not after a cheap TV, but simply want a good deal on a top of the line telly. In that case, check out some great deals for our current favourite 4K televisions below.

More 4K smart TV deals

The televisions listed above are but a small selection of the TV deals available online, with loads of sets in various sizes and brands reduced every day. If the TVs above don't suit your needs or fit your price range, you can check out even more cheap 4K TV deals at Getprice.