The Best Buy 4-day sale is ending soon - deals on TVs, laptops, AirPods and more

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: $1,549 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - If you're looking for a premium ultrabook that doesn't skimp on the game performance, consider today's deal on the Asus Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy. This stunning machine is at its lowest ever price right now and is one of our favorites thanks to its combination of an RTX 3060, AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD in an attractive and portable chassis.