The Best Buy 4-day sale is ending soon - deals on TVs, laptops, AirPods and more

The Best Buy 4-day sale is happening right now with epic deals on 4K TVs, laptops, AirPods, kitchen appliances, tablets, and more. We've scoured through the sale to bring you the best offers just below.
Our favorite bargains include fantastic TV deals like this 55-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba on sale for $529.99 (was $799.99), this massive TCL 75-inch 4K TV marked down to just $599.99 (was $999.99) and LG's stunning 48-inch A1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $849.99 (was $1,199.99).
Other highlighted offers include the Acer Chromebook 311 on sale for only $109 (was $140), the best-selling AirPods Pro marked down to $189.99 (was $219.99), and the top-rated Bella Pro Series air fryer for just $34.99.
See more of today's best deals from Best Buy's 4-day sale below, and keep in mind these limited-time offers end tomorrow at Midnight, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.
Top deals from the Best Buy 4-day sale
Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer:
$59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy
Save $25 – Pick up a cheap air fryer deal at Best Buy's latest sale. Marked down to just $34.99, the Bella 4.2-qt air fryer allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.
Acer Chromebook 311:
$249 $109 at Best Buy
Save $140 - A fantastic budget laptop option, Best Buy has the Acer Chromebook 311 on sale for just $109. The 11.6-inch laptop comes with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage and an all-day battery life - all for just $109.
Microsoft Surface Go 2 (128GB):
$549.99 $399.99 at Best Buy
Save $150 - The Microsoft Surface Go 3 gets a massive $150 discount at Best Buy's 4-day sale. The tablet-laptop hybrid features a 10-inch touch-screen display, an Intel Pentium Gold processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD.
All-new Apple AirPods Pro:
$219 $189.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - Best Buy has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $189.99. While we've seen the earbuds drop to $159 during Black Friday, this is the best deal you can find right now and still a decent discount for the newly released earbuds. The AirPods Pro now include a MagSafe Charging Case alongside the classic AirPods.
Toshiba 55-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Fire TV:
$799.99 $529.99 at Best Buy
Save $270 - Best Buy's 4-day sale has this feature-packed 55-inch 4K TV from Toshiba on sale for $529.99, thanks to today's massive $270 discount. The M550 Series set packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, DTS Virtual: X, and the Fire operating system for seamless streaming from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video.
Sony 55-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV:
$799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy
Save $200 - If you're looking for a premium mid-size TV deal, Best Buy's 4-day sale has this 55-inch 4K display from Sony that's on sale for $599.99. That's the best price we've found for the 55-inch smart TV, which delivers a gorgeous picture with rich colors and detailed contrasts thanks to the powerful X1 4K HDR processor and Full-Array LED.
TCL 75-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV:
$999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy
Save $400 – One of our favorite TV deals from Best Buy's 4-day sale is this massive 75-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $599.99. A fantastic price for a big-screen 4K TV, the TCL 4 Series display features 4K HD resolution, Chromecast, and the Google Assistant built-in and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch):
$1,199.99 $849.99 at Best Buy
Save $350 – If you're looking for an OLED display under $1,000, the LG A1 is a fantastic option, and Best Buy has the 48-inch TV on sale for a record-low price of $849.99. You're getting 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and 20W of Dolby Atmos audio, plus LG ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14:
$1,549 $1,249.99 at Best Buy
Save $300 - If you're looking for a premium ultrabook that doesn't skimp on the game performance, consider today's deal on the Asus Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy. This stunning machine is at its lowest ever price right now and is one of our favorites thanks to its combination of an RTX 3060, AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD in an attractive and portable chassis.
