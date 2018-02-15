The best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus plans and prices in Australia compared

If you want to get in on the cutting edge S8 action but were thinking you wanted to make better use of that gorgeous Infinity Display, then the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is gonna be the phone for you. We've collected a bunch of Australian plans that'll get you the best phone on the market without having to sell your house, but if you're after the UK or US page, you can check out the best Galaxy S8 Plus deals in the UK or the best cheap Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals in the US.

If Samsung's Galaxy series is what you're after, but maybe you'd like a little more screen real estate, and maybe a stylus, then check out the best plans and pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

On this page we've collected all the best plans currently going for the Samsung Galaxy S8 flagship, whether you're chasing the most data, best budget offering, or just the plan with the best overall value. We'll also take a look at each of the networks and pick the best plan that each offers.

If you already have your hands on a plan, check out the prices for a Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at our sister site Getprice.

The best Galaxy S8 Plus plans

Best value AND budget plan – Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus | 16GB data | $300 international calls and texts | $77 pm Known for its top-notch plans in the lower price brackets, Virgin Mobile has taken the cake with the best overall value plan for a Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, and it just so happens to be less than $10 more expensive than the cheapest one available. You'll score 16GB of data along with rollover and streaming via Spotify, Google Play Music and iHeartRadio won't count towards your cap. You'll also nab $300 worth of international calls and texts every month. Total cost of plan over 24 months is $1,848

Best big data option – Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus | 100GB data | Unlimited international and roaming calls | $120 pm Optus is still offering the most affordable plans with massive data, with their 100GB option only costing $120 a month and netting you some sweet extras. If you're one to travel, unlimited roaming calls and 1.5GB of roaming data each month should keep you covered. You'll also get subscriptions to Optus Sport and National Geographic, and streaming via Spotify, Google Play Music and iHeartRadio won't count towards your cap (in case you use up all 100GB). Total cost over 24 months is $2,880

Best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus plan for each carrier

Best Telstra plan – Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus | 20GB data | 12-month Foxtel Now Starter Pack | $119 pm While it's almost twice the cost of the 16GB Virgin Mobile plan, if you want the coverage and extras that Telstra offers, this plan is the best one going. 20GB of data and a 12-month subscription to a Foxtel Now Starter Pack are a good partnership, plus unlimited international calls and texts to eligible countries can't hurt. Total cost over 24 months is $2,856

