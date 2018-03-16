Best laptop sales in Australia: Cheap laptops to buy in March 2018

UPDATE: Dell is offering 15% off on its range of the latest iteration of the XPS 13 ultrabook, with prices starting at $1,784. All models of the Dell XPS are up for grabs, in both silver and rose gold.

If you're looking for a cheap laptop or a mammoth saving on a premium portable computer, you've come to the right place. We've scoured the web for savings – from the usual suspects to the niche deal sites – and rounded up all the genuine and worthwhile specials in one neat place. We've covered everything from budget browsing machines to high-performance powerhouses, so you'll no doubt find something to match your needs.

Up the top, we've highlighted a selection of the latest deals that we've sniffed out, so you can reap the rewards of having your finger on the pulse. Below that we've covered some of the more popular laptops that often come up on special, and then included a quick list of the best prices on TechRadar's pick of the latest best laptops.

If you're from the US or the UK, check out our selections of the top laptop deals in the US or in the UK.

Best laptop deals this week

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch 128GB laptop for $1,031.20 (usually $1,499): This is a good price for the 128GB MacBook Air. It's not the cheapest we've seen, but it's decent savings no doubt, especially if you need to get a brand-new laptop within Apple's ecosystem right away. Head to eBay, apply the code PHLUFFY at checkout and this 13-incher is on sale for just $1,031.20. Offer ends March 28.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 i7 / 8GB / 256GB for $1,679.20 (usually $2,299): This is a darn good price on one of our favourite laptops. With plenty of power, thanks for an 8th-gen i7 CPU and 8GB of RAM, there's 256GB storage under the hood. Plus you get to save a cool $420 on this configuration when shopping on Dell's eBay store as long as you apply the code PHLUFFY at checkout. This sale ends March 28.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 i7 / 16GB / 512GB / GTX1050 4GB for $2,399.20 (usually $2,999): For a machine with this much grunt under the hood, $2,399 is a darn good price on one of the best Windows laptops there is. Not only does it come with powerful innards, it also features a 4K UHD monitor as well. And it can be all yours for just $2,399 when shopping on Dell's eBay store and using the code PHLUFFY at checkout. Be sure to snag it before March 28 as that is when the sale ends.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 for $987.20 (usually $1,499): This is one of the best bargains you're going to get on this 13-inch convertible laptop. There's a Core i5 processor in the chassis, along with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Use the coupon code PHLUFFY at checkout on eBay and you can save plenty until March 28.View Deal

Asus ZenBook UX430UQ i5 / 16GB / 256GB laptop for $1,399.20 (usually $1,999): Designed for portability, Asus has made a 14-inch laptop with a 13-inch body that’s slim and lightweight with an anti-glare display. This model has an i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, along with a 2GB Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics card. With the use of the code PHLUFFY till March 28, you can snag 20% off the listed price on eBay on this machine, bringing the price down to a low $1,399.View Deal

We'll keep on updating the list of deals as and when we find them. Below, you'll find up to date prices on TechRadar's favourite laptop, so keep an eye out for those savings.

The best deals on our favourite laptops

Over the years we've reviewed plenty of laptops and, as a result, we've seen what to avoid and what to jump on when there's savings to be had. We'll keep track of the prices of some of the best we've seen so that you can snatch up a bargain when they do show up. Check out the prices below and see if anything has dropped enough to tickle your fancy.

1. Dell XPS 13

Dell's latest Ultrabook is simply the best laptop in the world

CPU: Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520-620 | RAM: 8GB-16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1800) | Storage: 128GB-512GB SSD

Gorgeous bezel-less display

Faster than ever

Lightweight, compact frame

Saying that we're very happy with Dell's XPS 13 is a huge understatement. The slim profile, revolutionary design and small frame bely its powerful performance and gorgeous 13-inch screen. Typically you'd have to weigh up portability and performance, but the XPS 13 has managed to strike a fine balance between the two. With Intel's latest Skylake processors plus lighting, quick storage and memory, the XPS 13's starting price is certainly an impressive one. We're so chuffed with it that it's taken the top slot as the best Ultrabook, the best Windows laptop and the best overall laptop.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 13

2. Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming

This gaming that doesn't cost a fortune

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 – 1050 Ti | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, FHD 1920 x 1080 – UHD 3840 x 2160 anti-glare LED backlit | Storage: 1TB SSHD 8GB – 1TB HDD, 128GB SSD

Stellar battery life

Ports for days

Great value

There are some seriously expensive gaming laptops out there, once you get involved in the optimisation and the latest GPUs, things start get pricey. But if you're after a capable machine on a budget, try out the Dell Inspiron 15-inch gaming laptop.

Read the full review: Dell Inspiron 15-inch gaming laptop

3. Asus ZenBook UX310UA

Feel old yet, MacBook Air?

CPU: 7th generation Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800)

All aluminium body

Backlit keys

Bendy keyboard

Meh battery life

A seriously sleek all-aluminium chassis, a higher resolution than the discontinued Asus ZenBook UX305 , and an impressive swath of ports, including the latest USB-C interface, the latest UX310UA ZenBook is a serious contender for the MacBook Air and, if you're a Windows person, is much better value.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook UX310

4. Lenovo Yoga Book

Is this the netbook of the future – the ultra netbook?

Insanely thin and light

Halo Keyboard surprisingly accurate

Excellent display

Clever Create Pad

Although the specs are modest, the forward-thinking design of Lenovo's Yoga Book makes it a decent option for creative types and those that want a little more out of their laptops. Sacrificing a bit of raw power means you'll get an innovative digital touchpad and drawing surface for a much more intuitive and precise approach to graphical art.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga Book

5. Microsoft Surface Pro 4

The tablet that can replace your laptop

Weight: 766g/786g | Dimensions: 292.10 x 201.42 x 8.45mm | OS: Windows 10 Pro | Screen size: 12.3-inch | Resolution: 2736 x 1824 | CPU: Various | RAM: 4GB/8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: up to 9 hours | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Larger, sharper screen

Vastly improved Type Cover

Built in kickstand

We know this is technically not a laptop, but it does come close to being a 2-in-1 (if you get the Type Case) and, most importantly, it has the power to get in the ring with some of its non-tablet competitors. Running the full-blown version of Windows 10 and having the option for a powerful Intel Core processor, this is by far the laptoppiest tablet available, and the price certainly isn't that bad.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Pro 4

