The best 65-inch TV deal for Amazon Prime Day is happening at Walmart

The Amazon Prime Day sale might be attracting a lot of bargain hunters today, but one of the biggest deals on 65-inch TVs is happening right now over at Walmart.

The deal in question is for the all-new 2021 Vizio V-Series 4K HDR TV (model number: V655-H) that’s on sale for $468, down from its regular price of $528.

What we like about the new Vizio V-Series is that it supports a number of cutting-edge features like HDMI 2.1 connectivity with eARC and Dolby Atmos passthrough plus has Apple AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in.

And, plus, it's a frickin' 65-inch TV under $500.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV (V655-H): $528 $468 at Walmart

More awesome 4K TV deals during Prime Day

Hisense 43-inch H6570G 4K TV: $269.99 $219.99 at Amazon

With Alexa compatibility and a slim-bezel design you're certainly picking up some decent features in this cheap Amazon Prime Day TV deal. Hisense is well known for producing budget sets to impress, and if you're happy to sacrifice some of the more premium features on offer further down this is a great price.

Samsung Q60T 43-inch QLED TV: $529.99 $427.99 at Amazon

Save over $100 on this Samsung QLED TV, now at its lowest price ever at Amazon. That's an excellent offer on a premium display that offers excellent color clarity, crystal clear picture, and a wealth of extra intelligent features as well.

LG 55-inch 55SM8100AUA : $899 now $499.99 at Amazon

This LG Nanocell TV from 2019 is one of the better choices out there over standard LCD technology, and comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built in too. We know the picture quality is going to be a step above, and iPhone users can also cast anything straight to the display too.

Sony 65-inch X900H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,399 $998 at Amazon

Save $400 on this massive 65-inch Sony 4K TV. That's a lot of value for under $1,000, and this Prime Day TV deals has proven popular over the past few hours, even running out of stock temporarily. The Ultra HD smart TV features a game mode for a super-smooth experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

LG OLED CX 55-inch TV: $1,999.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon

Save $400 on the premium LG OLED CX TV in Amazon's latest Prime Day TV deals. That's a considerable discount on such a high end spec, with the CX being one of the best performing TVs on the market right now.

