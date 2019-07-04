The best 4th of July sales 2019: deals on TVs, appliances and more

The 4th of July is officially here, and that means not only a mid-week holiday filled with red, white and blue but also fantastic sales from your favorite retailers. You can find deals from top retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy with price cuts on TVs, smart home devices, laptops, and more.



To help guide you through all the promotions and offers, we've put together a list of the best sales that are currently going on. We've also hand-picked the top deals from a variety of categories such as appliances, electronics and home items. Some standout deals include the Echo Dot on sale for $24.99, the Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for $279.99, and best-selling Instant Pot DUO Plus on sale for $89.99.

There are some fantastic discounts for you today and we're expecting to see many more in our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The best 4th of July sales:

Our best 4th of July sale picks:

Apple Watch 3 GPS, 38mm $279 $199 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $199. That's an $80 discount for the smartwatch that offers GPS technology and is available in a black or white sport band.

View Deal

(Image credit: apple) Apple HomePod $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the Apple HomePod on sale at Best Buy for $249.99. That's a $50 discount for the Apple speaker that gives you access to over 45 million songs and has Siri built-in to help with everyday tasks.

View Deal

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung 65-inch 4K LED Ultra HD Smart TV $1,797.99 $1,297.99 at Dell

You can save $500 on the 65-inch 4K UHD smart TV during Dell's Black Friday in July sale. The 65-inch TV provides a premium picture experience with bold colors and sharp contrasts and features an ultra-thin design that looks sleek and clean in any home.

View Deal

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can save $80 on the Apple iPad at Walmart. The latest iPad features 32GB of storage and comes in your choice of gold, silver or space grey.

View Deal

Shop more deals with our Amazon Prime Day roundup: everything you need to know for the July deals event.



You can also save on laptops, TVs, desktops and more during the Dell Black Friday in July sale.