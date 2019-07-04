The best 4th of July sales 2019: deals on TVs, appliances and more

The 4th of July is officially here, and that means not only a mid-week holiday filled with red, white and blue but also fantastic sales from your favorite retailers. You can find deals from top retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy with price cuts on TVs, smart home devices, laptops, and more.
To help guide you through all the promotions and offers, we've put together a list of the best sales that are currently going on. We've also hand-picked the top deals from a variety of categories such as appliances, electronics and home items. Some standout deals include the Echo Dot on sale for $24.99, the Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for $279.99, and best-selling Instant Pot DUO Plus on sale for $89.99.
There are some fantastic discounts for you today and we're expecting to see many more in our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.
The best 4th of July sales:
- Walmart - save on electronics, patio furniture, home items and more
- Amazon - deals on appliances, electronics, clothing and more
- SimpliSafe - 15% off + free camera
- Overstock - extra 20% off select items + free shipping
- Home Depot - save up to 40% off grills, appliances, tools and more
- Bear - 20% off sitewide + two free cloud pillows
- World Market - 10% off + free shipping
- Serta - save up to 60% off
- Lowe's - 4th of July savings on appliances, tools and more
- Tempur-Pedic - save $500 on any size Tempur-breeze mattress
- Pier1 - extra 25% off with code FIREWORKS
- Best Buy - save up to $500 on select big-screen TVs
- Dell - save up to 40% off on laptops, TVs and more
- Levi's - extra 50% off sale styles
- Purple - get 10% off your entire order with a mattress purchase
- Newegg - savings on monitors, TVs, desktops and more
- Mattress Firm - save up to $400 sitewide
- Wayfair - 4th of July blowout, up to 65% off sitewide
- Target - up to 30% off home and patio items
Our best 4th of July sale picks:
Apple Watch 3 GPS, 38mm
$279 $199 at Walmart
Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $199. That's an $80 discount for the smartwatch that offers GPS technology and is available in a black or white sport band.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker
$49.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Get the third-generation Echo Dot on sale at Amazon for just $24.99. The smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more with the command of your voice.
Echo (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker
$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon
The popular Amazon device is currently on sale for $69.99. The smart speaker produces powerful sound and works with Amazon Alexa to answer questions, play music, and control other smart home devices.
Apple HomePod
$299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy
For a limited time, you can get the Apple HomePod on sale at Best Buy for $249.99. That's a $50 discount for the Apple speaker that gives you access to over 45 million songs and has Siri built-in to help with everyday tasks.
Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$428 $279.99 at Walmart
Right now you can save $148 on the Vizio 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. That's a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV with smart capabilities.
Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV
$899.99 $369.99 at Walmart
For a limited time, you can save $530 on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen for the UHD TV that features four HDMI ports.
Samsung 65-inch 4K LED Ultra HD Smart TV
$1,797.99 $1,297.99 at Dell
You can save $500 on the 65-inch 4K UHD smart TV during Dell's Black Friday in July sale. The 65-inch TV provides a premium picture experience with bold colors and sharp contrasts and features an ultra-thin design that looks sleek and clean in any home.
Apple iPad 32GB
$329 $249 at Walmart
For a limited time, you can save $80 on the Apple iPad at Walmart. The latest iPad features 32GB of storage and comes in your choice of gold, silver or space grey.
Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 Laptop
$479.99 $399.99 at Dell
Now through June 14 you can save $80 on the Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop. The 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop includes an 8th Gen Intel Quad-Core processor, 4GB of RAM and features four different flexible modes.
Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum
$299 $239.99 at Walmart
Get the best-selling Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $239.99 at Walmart. The iRobot 680 features dirt detect sensors that alert the vacuum to clean more thoroughly on concentrated areas of dirt.
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum
$549.99 $449.99 at Best Buy
Save $100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal vacuum at Best Buy. The cordless vacuum offers up to 60 minutes of fade-free runtime and can transform into a handheld for quick and convenient cleanups.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 Pressure Cooker
$129.95 $89.99 at Amazon
The best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus is on sale for $89.99. The six-quart pressure cooker combines nine kitchen appliances in one and prepares dishes 70% faster.
View Deal
Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer
$69 $40 at Walmart
Cook your favorite fried foods with less oil with the Farberware Digital Fryer. The 3.2-quart fryer features eight different preprogrammed cooking options and is currently on sale at Walmart for $40.
View Deal
