The AncestryDNA testing kit is at its lowest price ever at Amazon

Today only at Amazon you can get the popular AncestryDNA testing kit for only $59. That's a 40% discount and the lowest price we've seen for this best-selling DNA testing kit.

AncestryDNA has one of the most extensive consumer DNA networks with over 10 million samples in its database. You'll be able to trace your family's roots back to over 500 global regions in the world. AncestryDNA also allows you to follow your ancestors' journey to the US with access to recent migration paths. You'll also be able to create a family tree with connections to living relatives who share parts of your DNA. The AncestryDNA kit includes a saliva collection tube, a pre-paid return mailer, and detailed instructions. You can take the saliva test in the comfort of your own home and receive your results via email in a matter of days after you mail it off.

This discount will only last today, so make sure you take advantage of this fantastic deal while you can.

