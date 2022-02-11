The 10 best Super Bowl TV deals: save up to $700 on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

The big game is almost here, which means time is running out to score Super Bowl TV deals on your most sought-after 4K, QLED, and OLED displays. We've been scouring through all the top offers from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart to bring you the 10 best Super Bowl TV deals happening right now.



We've listed our favorite bargains below, which consists of everything from a budget 43-inch 4K TV to a big-screen OLED display from brands like Sony, LG, and Samsung.



A couple of our favorite Super Bowl TV deals include the stunning LG C1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1796.99 (was $2,499.99), this budget 70-inch 4K smart TV from TCL marked down to just $499.99 ($829.99), and a massive $500 discount on Samsung's popular The Frame 65-inch TV.



See more of our top Super Bowl TV deal picks and keep in mind most offers will end this Sunday, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

The 10 best Super Bowl TV deals

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796.99 at Amazon

Save $703 - Our favorite Super Bowl TV deal is LG's stunning C1 OLED TV that's on sale for $1,796.99. That's a massive $703 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 65-inch display. Perfect for watching the Super Bowl - the LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

TCL 70-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $829.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $330 – If you're looking for a budget big-screen TV, you can't do much better than this massive 70-inch 4K TV from TCL on sale for just $499.99 at Best Buy. An incredible value - you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Samsung

Save $500 - If you've wanted to get your hands on Samsung's popular The Frame TV, now is a perfect time, thanks to Samsung's Super Bowl TV sale. The gorgeous Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



55-inch model on sale for $1,499.99 $999.99

75-inch model on sale for $2,999.99 $2,199.99

TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $499.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $170 – Another great budget option from Best Buy is this 55-inch 4K display from TCL that's on sale for just $329.99. TCL's 4 Series set supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus you get a voice remote and built-in Chromecast to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video.

LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – If you're looking for an OLED display under $1,000, the LG A1 is a fantastic option. Best Buy has the 48-inch TV on sale for a record-low price of $799.99. You're getting 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and 20W of Dolby Atmos audio, plus LG ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 $429.99 at Samsung

Save $220 – A solid choice for a big-screen display, this Crystal UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays, and it's on sale for only $429.99 - $140 cheaper than last week's price. This Super Bowl TV deal packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $769.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - Amazon's Super Bowl TV deals include the all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K TV on sale for just $769.99. The 2021 set features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience.

LG UP8070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV (75-inch): $1,179.99 $869.99 at Best Buy

Save $310 - This 4K smart TV from LG is a more premium option if you're not wanting to go all out for an OLED display, and Best Buy has the 75-inch display on sale for $869.99. The LG TV packs the powerful 4K Quad-Core processor resulting in bold, bright colors and realistic images and includes webOS and a Magic Remote for easy streaming.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $369.99 $259.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - Amazon is marking down its all-new Fire TV to $259.99 and throwing in a free Echo Dot when you use promo code FTVDOT22 at checkout. A fantastic value, the 43-inch set includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote and works with your Echo Dot to control compatible smart home devices.

Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K Smart TV: $2,299.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include Sony's stunning 65-inch OLED TV that's on sale for $1,999.99. An incredible price for a 65-inch OLED display - the Bravia series delivers bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the OLED technology, plus you're getting Acoustic Surface Audio+ for an immersive sound experience - perfect for watching the big game.

