Low-end Samsung TVs to land this spring

After years of doom and gloom in the TV world, Samsung has reported that sales of TVs are on the up this year and it plans to make the best of this with a range of new, low-end sets.

The company says its noted that demand for cheaper flat-screens has been on the up, although it didn't give any indication of exactly where and when we'd see the cheap and cheerful range hit the shelves.

"We've been preparing to introduce cheap models and have been studying to optimise production costs and retail prices. Those models will be ready for sale in one or two months," Kim Hyun-suk, executive VP of Samsung's display division, said.

"As long as there's demand, we're open to get into that segment."

Olympic

It looks set to be a good year for TV manufacturers all 'round, given that it's an Olympic year and people tend to replace their televisions for major sporting events. Couple that with Euro 2012 and the UK alone will probably cause a spike in the sales charts.

As well as the lower-spec TVs en route to the market, Samsung has planned a global launch for the Samsung ES8000 3D-ready LED smart TV in March, which should take care of the more demanding consumer as well.

From Reuters