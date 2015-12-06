How streaming is your secret weapon in the TV battles this Christmas

This Christmas, there's one problem that irks so many of us: how do keep watching the stuff WE want to watch when so many other people are fighting for a spot in front of the gogglebox?

It used to be impossible to win when the family is desperate to watch Strictly Come Dancing, but now you can shuttle from TV to laptop to phone in the blink of an eye - and easily pick up where you left off.

Think about it. Not so long ago we would have been wowed by the humble VHS, and its ability to let us watch stuff on the TV whenever we want - as long as we'd had the foresight to set it up beforehand.

DVDs were voodoo in comparison, with their ability to skip through chapters and scenes. In 2015 though, we not only get our content (what we used to call TV shows…) in sparkling Full HD, but we can have it EVERYWHERE - and it can help us in the terrible moments when we're not allowed to watch the TV we want to.

After all, what sort of dark ages is it where we can start watching Jessica Jones on the TV, but aren't able to keep our eyes glued to the action while we sit on the toilet when every other room is filled with screaming children?