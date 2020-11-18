Target Black Friday deals 2020 alert: big savings on AirPods Pro and PS5 games

The Target Black Friday deals have already begun, with savings on everything from Apple products to PS5 games. If there's a video game you missed this year, you should absolutely check out Target's buy 2 games get 1 free deal – pretty much every big game from the last 11 months is in there, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS5, which only released last week.

But the deals go much, much further than that – as well as daily deals, which appear on the Target homepage each day (today it's the turn of Razor scooters, and tomorrow it's more savings on video games), Target's Black Friday deals already cover everything from TVs to Amazon devices. You can save big the week before the sales event actually kicks off.

Below, we've rounded up a few of the best Target Black Friday deals you can get right now – many of these are available for pick-up in-store, while all can be selected for delivery, too. Expect the deals at Target to intensify the closer we get to Black Friday on November 27.

We've included a range of tech deals here, including audio and TV discounts. Treat yourself to something nice, if you can afford it.

Best Target Black Friday deals today

Buy 2 get 1 free on selected video games at Target

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 are a few highlights of this great group sale at Target. Alternatively, if you know two other friends who want to play COD on PS5, you could try buying three copies and splitting the cost. View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $199 $159 at Target

You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $159 at Target. The truly wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Target

You can snag the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for an incredibly low price of $199 at Target. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $429 $379 at Target

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a rare $50 price cut at Target in this early Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

View Deal

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV: $ 849.99 $549.99 at Target

For folks looking for a massive 70-inch screen at the best price, this behemoth from LG is already $300 off its regular price. It uses LG's webOS smart platform and supports Active HDR (HDR10, HLG) and Filmmaker mode. It's the real cinema experience at home.View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 $174.99 at Target

One of the biggest electronics deals at Target ahead of Black Friday is this spectacular discount on Beats headphones. The Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones usually go for well over $300, but for the next week or so you can get them for under $200.View Deal