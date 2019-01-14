Super Bowl 2019 TV deals: save on Samsung, LG, Vizio and more

Super Bowl 2019 is just around the corner, and that means retailers are slashing the prices on some of their best-selling big-screen TVs. We've gone through the top retailers to find the best Super Bowl discounts on brands such as Vizio, Samsung, LG and more.
Whether you're looking for a mid-size 50-inch or want to spring for a massive 75-inch TV, we have a variety of screen sizes, features and prices to fit all super-bowl viewing needs.
A standout deal from Walmart is the RCA 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for only $669.99. That's almost a 50% discount and a fantastic price for a 70-inch 4K TV that offers smart capabilities.
RCA RNSMU7036 70-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$1,299.99 $669.99 at Walmart
The perfect TV for a Super Bowl viewing party, the RCA 70-inch is over $600 off right now at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen for this 4K UHD TV that allows you access to popular streaming channels on the home screen.
Shop more of our Super Bowl TV deals below and make sure to check back as we will be updating and adding more deals as we get closer to the big game.
Super Bowl TV deals:
VIZIO D50x-G9 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$428 $298 at Walmart
An excellent price for the screen size and features, the Vizio 4K 50-inch D-series is currently on sale at Walmart for only $298.
Samsung UN50NU6900 50-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV
$599.99 $377.99 at Walmart
Get the Samsung 50-inch TV on sale at Walmart for $377.99. That's a $222 discount and a fantastic price for a 50-inch 4K TV that offers smart capabilities.
TCL 55S517 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV
$699.99 $449.99 at Amazon
The best-selling TLC 55-inch 4K TV is on sale right now for $449.99. That's a $250 discount for this 4K UHD TV that allows you to stream 500,000 movies and TV episodes via the built-in Roku TV.
Sceptre U550CV-U 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV
$399.99 $299.99 at Walmart
A fantastic price for a 55-inch 4K TV, the Sceptre U550CV-U is on sale at Walmart for only $259.99. This is the best price we've for this 4K Ultra HD TV that features four HDMI ports so you can stream your favorite multimedia.
LG 65UK6300PUE 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$1,199.99
Save over $500 right now on the LG 65-inch 4K TV from Amazon. The UHD LG TV offers smart capabilities through ThinQ AI that creates a smart home hub from your TV.
Sceptre 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV
$1,799.99 $899.99 at Walmart
Watch the big game on a big screen with this massive 75-inch 4K TV from Sceptre. You can save a whopping $900 on this 4K Ultra HD TV right now at Walmart.
LG 75UK6570PUB 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$1,450.94 $1,277.88 at Amazon
Only $20 more than the Black Friday price, watch the game in stunning 4K on this LG 75-inch Smart TV. The LG 75UK6570PUB features AI ThinQ which uses voice control to create a hub for your smart home devices.