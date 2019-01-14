Super Bowl 2019 TV deals: save on Samsung, LG, Vizio and more

Super Bowl 2019 is just around the corner, and that means retailers are slashing the prices on some of their best-selling big-screen TVs. We've gone through the top retailers to find the best Super Bowl discounts on brands such as Vizio, Samsung, LG and more.



Whether you're looking for a mid-size 50-inch or want to spring for a massive 75-inch TV, we have a variety of screen sizes, features and prices to fit all super-bowl viewing needs.



A standout deal from Walmart is the RCA 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for only $669.99. That's almost a 50% discount and a fantastic price for a 70-inch 4K TV that offers smart capabilities.

RCA RNSMU7036 70-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $1,299.99 $669.99 at Walmart

The perfect TV for a Super Bowl viewing party, the RCA 70-inch is over $600 off right now at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen for this 4K UHD TV that allows you access to popular streaming channels on the home screen.View Deal

Shop more of our Super Bowl TV deals below and make sure to check back as we will be updating and adding more deals as we get closer to the big game.

Super Bowl TV deals:

Sceptre U550CV-U 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV $399.99 $299.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a 55-inch 4K TV, the Sceptre U550CV-U is on sale at Walmart for only $259.99. This is the best price we've for this 4K Ultra HD TV that features four HDMI ports so you can stream your favorite multimedia.View Deal

Sceptre 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV $1,799.99 $899.99 at Walmart

Watch the big game on a big screen with this massive 75-inch 4K TV from Sceptre. You can save a whopping $900 on this 4K Ultra HD TV right now at Walmart.View Deal