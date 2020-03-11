Sony's WH1000XM3 noise canceling headphones get a $70 price cut at Walmart

If you're on the hunt for top-of-the-line noise canceling headphones, then you're in luck. For a limited time, Walmart has the best-selling Sony WH1000XM3 headphones on sale for $278. That's a $70 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless headphones.

The Sony WH1000XM3 headphones claim to be the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, offering industry-leading digital noise cancellation technology. Whether you're traveling, walking, or in a busy office, the Sony headphones will adapt to the sounds around you and adjust background noise accordingly. The Bluetooth headphones also deliver powerful audio that can be easily controlled with the touch sensor. The Sony headphones provide up to 30-hours of battery life with quick charging if you need a fast recharge.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the Sony WH1000XM3 and a fantastic deal for top-tier headphones. We don't know how long Walmart will have the earphones at this price, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $278 at Walmart

You can get the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones on sale for $278 at Walmart. The wireless headphones are available in your color choice of black or silver and feature digital noise cancellation technology and provide an impressive 30-hours of battery life.

