That didn't last long: CyanogenMod app pulled from Google Play

CyanogenMod's brief stint in the official Google Play store ended November 27, when Google forced the company to remove its newly minted app.

The unofficial Android installer debuted in the app marketplace with its first ever official release on November 12.

It was rather a surprise that Google approved it in the first place, considering the very nature of CyanogenMod.

With the app's removal it seems CyanogenMod is destined to remain underground for now.

Outside the box

There may be hope for the future of CyanogenMod, though.

In a blog post announcing that the app had been pulled from the Google Play store the company said it was installed hundreds of thousands of times in the two weeks or so it was officially available.

CyanogenMod is an alternate Android installation tool whose makers aren't afraid to push Android hardware in new and sometimes unexpected directions.

It's a versatile tool, but Google reportedly forced the company to take down its official app because it "encourages users to void their warranty."

And sure enough, the app's Google Play page is no longer available.

Android, huh? So much for open source. Maybe Firefox OS has a chance after all.

CyanogenMod is of course still available through cyanogenmod.org, which promises that despite this setback "installing CyanogenMod has never been easier."

Via Talk Android