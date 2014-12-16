Amazon Fire TV gets HBO Go app and a discount for good measure

HBO today continued its slow-moving efforts to put HBO Go on every platform available with its release on Amazon Fire TV.

The Amazon set-top box joins the Xbox One, Google Chromecast and a whole bunch of other devices where users can access HBO's enormous catalog of TV shows and movies.

In its announcement today, Amazon says the number of apps on Fire TV has quadrupled since the device's launch, but that HBO Go was their "most requested" addition.'

The bookseller added that HBO Go will arrive on the Amazon Fire TV Stick in the Spring.

And "to celebrate," Amazon explained, Fire TV is on sale for $79 - $20 below the normal price - until December 28.