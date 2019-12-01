Snap up an HP all-in-one printer for just $20 with this Cyber Monday bargain

There are Cyber Monday deals and then there are Cyber Monday steals – and this $20 wireless all-in-one HP printer definitely qualifies for the latter, given that Best Buy has just slashed 67% off its price. It's such a bargain, we're going to have to repeat that price tag again – it's $20.

Because the HP DeskJet 2680 is an all-in-one, it can print, copy and scan documents, making it a one-stop shop for most of your printing needs.

Install the HP Smart app on your phone or tablet, and you'll able to easily print directly from those mobile devices. Handy if you need to quickly get your print-at-home ticket before dashing off to a concert or flight.

HP DeskJet 2680 Wireless All-In-One Printer: $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

An incredible price for this all-in-one printer, which can print, copy, and scan, and also comes with $10 of instant ink. At 67% off its usual price, it's a pretty much essential Cyber Monday bargain if you don't already have a printer.View Deal

The HP DeskJet 2680 also comes with $10 worth of Instant Ink, which is HP's subscription service for ink replacements. You get both a Black and Tri-color ink cartridge in this deal, which mean you virtually get the printer itself for free.

Okay, it probably won't be your main photo printer, and with speeds of 7.5 ppm (or 5.5 ppm in color) it's not exactly lightning fast either. But... it costs $20. We'd recommend snapping one up right away before Best Buy's stockroom is emptied.

