Sling TV free trials are back - try out the streaming service without paying a penny

Let's face it...we may soon be in a position where we're spending more and more time shut away at home. But let's consider the positives for a moment - fewer awkward family get-togethers, working from the comfort of home and the perfect opportunity to binge on some top quality television.

To try and attract your TV-watching business its way, Sling TV has just reintroduced a free trial on its Orange + Blue package. The trial lasts until March 15, so the sooner you sign up for it, the more time you get to watch its myriad channels and live sporting events.

We'll tell you more below about what Sling's collection consists of, but it's also worth noting the other benefits you get if you eventually decide to sign up for a Sling TV package full time. First thing's first, you get $10 off your first month (so $35 instead of the usual $45), the ability to quit any time and your choice of a free gift if you pre-pay for two months - either an Amazon Fire TV Stick or HD Antenna.

As we say, we have more details about Sling TV and this promotion below. Or, if it's already sounding good, you can simply head straight through to the Sling TV website now.

Sling TV | 50+ channels | Orange & Blue package free trial

Sling's Orange + Blue package means access to premium cable channels like ESPN, Fox, NBC, Comedy Central and much more, just without the usual commitment and faff. That means a world of diverse new stations to flick between, with The Most Dangerous Animal of All (Fox), State Primaries (CNN, MSNBC, Fox) and March Madness all being available.

Is Sling TV any good?

It's definitely got TechRadar's approval! We love the fact that it allows you to customize your favorite channels on the app, and it's on-demand programming along with movies that you can rent is pretty handy.

Not to mention that you can watch it on any device that can stream the app - this includes your tablet, phone, laptop etc.

What we also find it quite refreshing that there are no sneaky fees or long-term contracts - you just pay a flat fee for the service. The only thing we're disgruntled about at the moment is that price hike - but at least the freebie sweetens the deal!

Want to find out more? Make sure you check out our Sling TV review.