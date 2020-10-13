Save over 30% on this Corsair Void RGB Elite gaming headset in this Prime Day deal

Amazon has knocked $25 off the Corsair Void RGB Elite gaming headset as part of its Prime Day deals 2020. That means that the headset, which usually costs $79.99 is down to just $54.99. (Not in the US? Then scroll down for the best Corsair Void RGB Elite gaming headset prices in your region).

It's a great bargain considering the Corsair Void RGB Elite is a pretty solid PC gaming headset, offering 7.1 surround sound, an omnidirectional microphone, customizable RGB lighting and premium, custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers with an expanded frequency range of 20Hz-30,000Hz.

According to Corsair, this wired headset is built for comfort and to last for a few years. So if you're looking for a reliable budget headset, then this could be the ticket.

Corsair Void RGB Elite gaming headset: $79.99 $54.99 at Amazon

None of the bad guys will get the drop on you with these excellent Corsair Void Elite cans - now $25 cheaper over at Amazon. A huge frequency response range, 7.1 surround sound, and a well though-out design made for comfort over long sessions mean these are a great pickup for both casual and hardcore gamers alike.View Deal

