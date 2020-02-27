Save big on smart home deals with the latest Xiaomi sales: cheap smart bulbs and plugs

Walmart's exclusive smart home deals can save you cash on cheap smart bulbs, plugs, and lamps thanks to the Xiaomi's discounted range of Google Assistant enabled devices. These gadgets range from cheap smart bulb deals offering a color smart bulb for under $10 to full smart lamps and even a few handy smart plugs are buy one get one free.

Smart home deals are a great opportunity to kit out your home for less, as bulbs, plugs, and other devices don't often come this cheap. Walmart is the only retailers offering all of these cheap Xiaomi devices at a discounted price this week, so be sure to snap them up before someone else does.

Xiaomi devices work with Google Assistant as standard, so Alexa users may feel a little out of the loop. Never fear, we've done a little shopping of our own and found the best Alexa alternatives where we can. That means we can all enjoy cheap smart bulbs and plugs in the latest smart home deals.

Today's best Xiaomi smart home deals

Xiaomi Mi E26 smart bulbs | $19.99 $9.99 at Walmart

The Xiaomi Mi smart bulb offers 16 million colors to personalize your space with, as well as remote control via the Mi Home app and Google Assistant voice control. This $10 discount is only available on the E26 fitting of Xiaomi's cheap smart bulbs and unfortunately the B22 offerings don't stack up at the moment. You can always pick up a few of these adapters for $7.56, though.



Xiaomi smart plug | buy one get one free | $10.98 at Walmart

Cheap smart plug deals are always handy for stocking up on smart converters for your favorite (but sadly dumb) tech. Transform anything into a Google Assistant-enabled device by configuring this WiFi plug. Plus, you can pick up a free one in the latest smart home deals at Walmart.



Xiaomi Mi smart desk lamp | $39.99 $19.99 at Walmart

Desk lamps got smart with the Xiaomi addition to the tabletop lighting scene. This smart lighting deal takes $20 off the asking price of the tunable white lamp which offers an impressive array of lighting modes as well as flicker free illumination. Plus, as with all these Xiomi smart home deals, you can use this particular lamp with Google Assistant.

Xiaomi Mi smart bedside lamp | $44.99 $29.99 at Walmart

For an all in one smart lighting package, the Xiomi Mi bedside lamp offers an excellent range of colors and settings. Control your new lamp from the Mi Home app or using Google Assistant, or though the 360° touch sensitive panel.

Xiaomi Mi Laser ultra-short throw projector 150-feet | $1,999 $1,599.99 at Walmart

And if at the end of all those cheap smart home deals you find yourself needing a $1,600 projector, Xiaomi has you covered for that as well. In all seriousness, this is a pretty sweet deal offering $400 off a fantastic projector with some serious specs inside. With built-in Android TV, Google Assistant and Dolby stereo speakers as well as advanced laser display technology, you're picking up a serious piece of kit at a discounted price today.

