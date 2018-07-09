Save 20% on these early Amazon Prime Day deals on select Warehouse items

With just one week to go before the Amazon Prime Day deals really come rolling in, Amazon just can't help but release a few tempting offers early on.

Today's deals, like Prime Day itself, require you to be a member of Amazon Prime to enjoy these exclusive discounts. Already a member? Then dive on in and enjoy 20% off a large number of items in the Amazon Warehouse section.

Not a member? That's ok too, as you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial and enjoy all the exclusive benefits such as super fast delivery, Prime Video streaming, member-only discounts, and of course full access to the Amazon Prime Day sale next week on July 16-17.

As this is the Warehouse section all these items are used or refurbished. Irritatingly, Amazon isn't actually showing the discounted price on the listings and it's not on every item in the Warehouse collection. Look out for the labelling similar to the listing image below where it says "You save an additional 20% on this item at checkout."

The discounted price won't actually appear until you're making your way through the checkout, on the screen after confirming your address actually, but before payment, so you don't have to confirm the purchase. To save the hassle, fire up your calculator app on your phone and times the current price by 0.80 to see this price with 20% off.

Head on over to Amazon Warehouse to see the full selection of deals on items like PlayStation VR, USB hard drives, headphones, home and kitchen items, CDs, book, games and more. The sale is live now until 11:59 on Monday July 16.