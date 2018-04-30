Samsung Galaxy Note 9 spotted on Chinese certification website

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 reportedly got certified by China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT). The certification shows there are two variants of the phone, which could be the two chipsets— Exynos and Qualcomm.

As per a report on LetsGoDigital, the two variants have been certified, but there’s no additional information given. The models listed are SM-N9600 and SM-N9608.

Reports from the past

Earlier to this, the Galaxy Note 9 made its appearance on Geekbench, which detailed a Snapdragon 845 chipset that scored 2190 for single core and 8806 for multi core tests. But the model number on the Geekbench test was dissimilar to the one leaked today. That model was dubbed as SM-N960U.

It’s worth noting also that this is the Snapdragon 845 version of the Galaxy Note 9, but there will probably also be an Exynos 9810 version launched outside the US which may well be faster.

Furthermore, the Samsung flagship is also rumoured to have a 4000mAh battery, which could be a huge bump over the Galaxy Note 8.

The Galaxy Note 9 will surely continue with the S Pen supports, as it is attached to the core purpose of the Note series. It is also said to feature Bixby 2.0 (expected to be a improved Bixby).

It is said to miss the in-display fingerprint sensor. Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities - an analyst who is often right with Samsung predictions - says the company won't have in-screen fingerprint tech ready for the Note 9 because of "technical difficulties”.

Unlike the Galaxy S8, Samsung hasn’t been able to put an impact with this year’s Galaxy S9. There are some enhancements and additional features, but they do not add up to be called an incremental update. The hopes are with the Note 9, and it could be Samsung’s real flagship of the year.