Samsung Galaxy Note 9 probably won't feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor

Previously we'd heard word that Samsung wants to debut its long rumored in-screen fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy Note 9, but the latest from analysts close to the company suggests the phone won't be ready to feature the tech.

Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities - an analyst who is often right with Samsung predictions - says the company won't have in-screen fingerprint tech ready for the Note 9 because of "technical difficulties".

Back in August 2017, KGI Securities released a similar report about the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus.

The report said Samsung was experimenting with in-display fingerprint technology but that the company wouldn't be ready to release it on the S9 range, and that's exactly what happened.

Not ready yet

It's expected Samsung will release the Galaxy Note 9 a year after the Galaxy Note 8, so we can anticipate a launch for the phone around August 2018.

Already we've seen some concept and prototype devices from Chinese manufacturer Vivo that include in-screen fingerprint technology, but it seems to be something that isn't ready for high-end mainstream handsets yet and may not be by the end of the year.

So if you expected to ditch the standard fingerprint sensor on your phone by the end of the year, it may be worth bracing yourself and knowing you'll likely need to rely specifically on facial unlocking tech to make that happen.

Via 9To5Google