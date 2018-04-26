Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) launched in India for Rs. 8,190

Samsung has launched its latest budget device, the Galaxy J2 (2018) in India with a price tag of Rs. 8,190. The device was introduced in December last year and is the successor to the Galaxy J2 (2017). The device will be available from April 27.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) comes with the visual application, Samsung Mall, which uses artificial intelligence to allow users to click pictures of their desired product and search for the product across various e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and features a 5-inch qHD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. Samsung has not mentioned anything about the screen protection.

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with Adreno 308 GPU.

In terms of memory, the device has 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card.

Coming to the camera, the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) sports an 8MP primary camera with an LED flash and a 5MP secondary camera with an LED flash. The device comes with Samsung branding below the primary camera.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) is powered by a 2,600mAh battery. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, USB 2.0 and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) has been priced at Rs. 8,190 and will be available in Gold, Black and Pink color options starting from April 27.

Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile business, Samsung India, said, “Galaxy J2 2018 reiterates Samsung’s commitment towards meaningful innovations that delight our customers."

"For this device, we focused on two trends amongst Indian youth – growth of online shopping and high usage of Social media platforms. Samsung Mall uses artificial intelligence to revolutionize the way customers shop online with visual search. For avid social media users, Samsung’s proprietary ‘Move to Memory Card’ feature is an advanced memory management solution that declutters the internal memory, thereby enhancing the smartphone experience,” Walia added.