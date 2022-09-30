Audio player loading…

Redmi India has officially confirmed that Redmi Pad is launching in India on October 4. It was expected to launch globally and then come to India later this year. But it seems like India will see the launch of the tablet first.

Redmi Pad will be a budget tablet, unlike Xiaomi Pad 5, a premium offering. It would go against Realme Pad and Moto Tab G62 in the Indian market. Let us look at what Redmi Pad would be offering from the recent rumours of the tablet. The brand hasn't revealed anything officially other than the first look of the device on social media.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑹𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝑪𝒉𝒐𝒊𝒄𝒆 for Entertainment, Gaming, E-learning, and Browsing is here. 🤩The #RedmiPad is launching on the 4th of October, 12 PM!Stay tuned: https://t.co/3wa6eQk0UmTell us in the comments below what you would use the #RedmiPad for! pic.twitter.com/Z5sgR48sZySeptember 29, 2022 See more

Redmi Pad: rumoured features and specifications

Redmi Pad is rumoured to come with a 10.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

Various leaksters also report that MediaTek Helio G99 SoC will power Redmi Pad. It is an SoC that we saw in Poco M5 recently, and Motorola also teased the same for its upcoming phone, Moto G72.

Redmi Pad might also come with a four-speaker setup like Xiaomi Pad 5, and it is also reported that there would be Dolby Atmos certification. It will have an 8,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging reportedly.

A single 8MP camera functions the primary duties on the back as per the leaks, while we can expect a 5MP sensor on the front.

Android tablets are flourishing

Realme Pad X (Image credit: Future / Abhijith)

There was a time when you didn’t have a decent tablet on the Android side on the budget. We had to settle for tablets from Lenovo, Samsung and unbranded ones with many compromises for the price and did not feel value for money.

The case is different now; we have many options in the budget segment, especially the under Rs. 20,000 segments. There is Realme Pad X, Realme Pad and Realme Pad Mini from Realme, Moto Tab G62 from Moto and Oppo Pad Air from Oppo.

Redmi Pad would be a great addition to this segment, especially if it comes with Redmi’s signature aggressive pricing. Let us wait for the tablet's launch to see how Redmi India will place it.