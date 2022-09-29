Moto G72 with Mediatek Helio G99 to be launched on October 3

Audio player loading…

Motorola has confirmed that its latest G series phone, Moto G72, will launch on October 3.

The naming might make it seem like Moto G72 comes to the market as the successor to Moto G71, but it is not. Moto G72 is a 4G model, while Moto G71 was a 5G model. Moto G72 5G might be coming soon in the future, but this one is a 4G model that we can expect to be priced around Rs. 15,000.

The brand has now revealed everything about the phone already on Flipkart with the dedicated hub for this phone. (opens in new tab)

Moto G72: key features and specifications

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Moto G72 comes with Mediatek Helio G99 SoC, the latest 4G chipset from Mediatek we saw in Poco M5. It is quite a powerful chipset but doesn’t support 5G connectivity. There is only one variant for the phone teased, one with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Moto G72 will be the first phone in the segment to come with a POLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will support 1300nits brightness and 576Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with HDR10 support and a DCI-P3 colour gamut.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

In terms of camera, it comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary camera. This ultra-wide camera doubles up as a depth sensor and a dedicated macro sensor.

The phone comes with stereo speaker support and two large speaker units supporting Dolby Atmos. A 5,000mAh battery backs up the phone and comes with a 33W fast charger in the box.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Like all other Moto phones, it comes with a near-stock Android experience. It comes with Android 12.

A 4G phone in the world of 5G?

5G services will start to be rolled out soon in India. Customers will want a 5G smartphone more than ever because of the 5G hype.

Like Poco, Moto is now bringing a 4G smartphone to the Rs. 15,000 (opens in new tab)price range. It might not seem as exciting as other smartphones to the customers, even if it has a segment-first 120Hz POLED display and a powerful chipset.

But for everyone who doesn't care about 5G, this will be a really good choice, as it has all the ingredients to become an all-rounder phone on a budget.