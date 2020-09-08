PS5 pre-orders: how to be the first in line when orders go live

PS5 pre-orders aren't live yet, but plenty of retailers have opened their own notification lists to ensure you're the first to hear about it when they do. PS5 pre-orders are likely to be first come first served this year, with those late to the party receiving their shipments after the first buyers. That's why it's so important to register your interest of pre-order notifications ahead of the PS5's big day.

Of course, you can always sign up to every retailer you see - and if you can stand the bombardment of notifications when the day does arrive we'd recommend spreading yourself as thin as possible in this regard. However, when it comes to actually picking up a PS5 pre-order, you might want to be more selective in your hunt.

That's why we're listing all the best retailers to shop for your PS5 pre-order, so you can beat the rush and head straight to the store offering the highest chance of a day one purchase. Avoid a lengthy wait for your pre-order by getting into the first wave of shipments come launch day by registering your interest below.

Larger retailers like Amazon, for example, are likely to have a stronger stock supply, but with crowds heading to these big name stores you're going to be up against a lot more competition. Similarly, smaller or less-gaming focused retailers may have the edge in that fewer shoppers will be flocking to their digital shelves come pre-order day but they will likely have a smaller inventory behind them.

You can hedge your bets with these individual email notifications, or sign up to TechRadar's own system - we'll be bringing you all the best PS5 pre-order deals as soon as they go live so you can head direct to the best retailers.

PS5 pre-orders in the US

If you're shopping in the US, we'd recommend heading to Best Buy, Amazon, GameStop or Walmart for your PS5 pre-order. Best Buy and Amazon will have the stock ready and waiting, whereas GameStop as a more focused retailer is more likely to offer a few incentives alongside your new console. Walmart benefits from having both a likely strong volume of orders in the books and fewer shoppers heading straight to the more generalized store.

You'll find links to each retailer's PS5 pre-order notification page below, so sign up with your preferred store to find out when orders are being taken as soon as the big day comes.

Best Buy

Best Buy's PS5 pre-order page comes complete with the full spec sheet, accessory information, and a healthy round up of the big name titles heading to the system. As a larger retailer regularly associated with gaming, you can bet it will have a healthy stock of PS5 orders to go around on day one, but there's no telling how quickly that first come first served wave will run its course. That's why it's best to sign up now for early information.

Amazon

Amazon is one of the biggest retailers in the US right now, if not the biggest. That means it will likely have a massive supply of PS5 pre-order units on the way, but hordes of shoppers ready to claim them as well. Sign up for an early notification to get to the front of the crowd for the first round of shipment on launch day.

GameStop

As a more gaming focused retailer, GameStop will no doubt be offering its fair share of PS5 pre-order slots. Plus, with all its struggles over the past few years, it may also be offering extra incentives to drive shoppers away from the bigger stores. However, many others will be heading here as well, so be sure to get your name on that notification list soon.

Walmart

Walmart will likely have a decent PS5 pre-order line up, so to make sure yours is one of the first wave be sure to sign up for email notifications. You may well face a little less competition here as it's a more generalized store, however it's well famed for console deals as well so don't expect it to be an easy ride.

PS5 pre-orders in the UK

Retailers like Amazon, Currys, and Argos are all offering PS5 pre-order notifications now. That means you can get your name down to be one of the first to know about pre-orders as soon as they happen. Amazon and Currys will likely have heavy traffic when those pre-orders do open, though their order book may also be the most full. Smaller or less tech-focused retailers like Argos will likely have fewer units on the way from Sony, but you might also be up against less competition to be in the first wave.

Amazon

Amazon will likely have the biggest supply of first wave PS5 pre-orders on the books. That would make it your best shot at picking up an early shipment - if nobody else was heading there as well. The reality is a large quantity of people will be using Amazon to pre-order their PS5, so you'll want to register your interest for notifications to be one of the first there.

Currys

Add your contact information to Currys' PS5 interest registration page to get your email address on the list for first notification when PS5 pre-orders to launch. Currys is likely to have a good stash of consoles on the way when they do hit the market, so it's good to have a strong retailer behind your dash for a unit.

Argos

The Argos PS5 pre-order page is simple right now, but as a less tech-focused retailer you will face a lot less competition when trying to pick up a first wave shipment. You can still register your interest for an email notification here, however.

Very

If you're looking to pre-order your PS5 through Very, you can get started by signing up to its own notification page. By registering your interest you're getting yourself in the best position for when those early purchases go live.

