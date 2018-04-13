Product Red iPhone 8 price and deals at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

The Product Red iPhone 8 is the newest color for Apple's 'regular' iPhone and, good news, you can get it for the same price as the other colors. It doesn't cost extra.

You can find it in stores starting today, but instead of forcing you to search for the best Product Red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals, we gathered the lowest price below at each carrier.

This includes US carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint. They break things down into affordable monthly payments, instead of forcing you to pay full price from day one. Here are the best Product Red iPhone prices we found today

Apple iPhone 8 (Product) Red Special Edition at T-Mobile | $699.99 for 64GB or $849.99 for 256GB

You can get the new crimson-colored iPhone at T-Mobile for Apple's advertised list price, but you'll be able to break it up into 24 monthly payments of $29.17 with nothing due up front for the 64GB model or $28 per month with $177.99 down for the 256GB. Better yet, though, if you're a new T-Mobile customer, you can get $700 off a second phone when you purchase your first phone and trade in a qualifying phone. Need a bigger phone? T-Mobile also has iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red Special Edition for $799.99 for the 64GB model or $949.99 for the 256GB model, both payable at $30 per month for 24 months, with $79.99 down for 64GB and $229.99 down for 256GB.View Deal

Apple iPhone 8 (Product) Red Special Edition at Verizon | $699.99 for 64GB or $849.99 for 256GB

Like its competitors, Verizon sells the iPhone 8 (Product) Red Special Edition for list price, and it also offers a monthly payment plan: $29.16 per month for the 64GB model or $35.41 per month for the 256GB model, both with no money down. Plus, if you trade in a qualifying flagship phone, you'll get 50% off for payments of $14.58 ($349.92) for the 64GB and $20.83 ($499.92) for the 256GB. But you're probably more likely to get a 35% or 25% discount when you trade in one of the older eligible phones. Verizon also sells iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red Special Edition at list price, with similar trade-in deals.View Deal

Apple iPhone 8 (Product) Red Special Edition at AT&T | $699.99 for 64GB or $849.99 for 256GB

Like everyone else, AT&T sells the iPhone 8 (Product) Red Special Edition for list price, but it offers lower monthly payments than anyone else as a result of divvying it up over 30 months instead of 24. As such, the 64GB model will cost you $23.34 per month with no money due up front, while the 256GB model will run you $28.34 per month also with no money down. If you want the bigger iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red Special Edition, it will cost you $799.99 or $26.67 per month for 64GB and $949.99 or $31.67 per month for 256GB.View Deal