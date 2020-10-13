Prime Day board game deals: save big on tabletop games

Looking for Prime Day board game deals? There are plenty of discounts on tabletop games on Amazon right now as part of the Prime Day deals 2020 – not all of which are exclusive to Prime members, or part of the Prime Day promotion. Here, we've spotlighted a mix of casual, all-ages games and a few that more dedicated players will enjoy, like favorites Gloomhaven and Terraforming Mars.

We've also offered guidance on the price of these board games, so you can make a sensible decision on whether to buy any of them. For now, we've just focused on US board game deals on Amazon – but check back as we update this with more board game deals from other retailers, and UK board game deals.

Have a glance at the board game best sellers on Amazon for what's shifting units right now, and check out our selections below for key deals.

Shout out to Tabletop Gaming Deals on Twitter, a Patreon-supported specialist in board games, for uncovering some of the deals below.

Prime Day board game deals US

Pandemic: $44.99 $30.36 at Amazon

Not the cheapest price we've seen for the, er, prescient board game, but this year it's been a little pricier to get hold of than it was in 2019, so this isn't so bad. Gee, wonder why this game is in high demand in 2020?View Deal

Hunt A Killer Death at the Dive Bar Immersive Murder Mystery game: $29.99 $22.49 at Amazon

Solve what happened at the Old Scratch Dive Bar in this murder mystery adventure, which lets you rifle through realistic-looking evidence and documents to figure out what happened to the bar's owner. It's for ages 14 and over, and even though it's pretty new, this is its cheapest price to date. View Deal

Disney Villainous strategy board game: $39.99 $26.24 at Amazon

This is fairly close to the best ever price on the popular Disney strategy game, where you choose a villain from Maleficent, Captain Hook, Jafar, Ursula, Queen of Hearts and Prince John. It's deliberately easy to learn, given the subject matter, and has a ton of expansions if it feels like your sort of thing. View Deal

Disney Hocus Pocus co-operative board game: $19.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Just in time for Halloween, this board game based on the classic movie – which is meant for ages 8 and up – falls to its lowest ever price. It's targeted at families, and apparently only takes 30 minutes to play.View Deal

Gloomhaven: $140.00 $100.88 at Amazon

This persistent world board game – that is, designed to be played over multiple sessions – is an RPG-like game with tactical combat. It's aimed at players aged 12+, and while it's been around this price for a little while, it's still a lot lower than the original retail price. View Deal

Terraforming Mars: $69.95 $41.99 at Amazon

A great price for a popular sci-fi game about colonizing the red planet. It's a co-op and competitive game at the same time, for 1-5 players, as you each complete projects in an effort to become the most successful corporation on Mars.

Minecraft: Builders and Biomes: $39.99 $26.24 at Amazon

Made with Mojang, the developer behind Minecraft, this popular game is simple to learn and keeps the iconography of the games: 64 resource cubes, monster cards and weapon tokens means it looks and feels like the game's universe.View Deal

Codenames: $19.95 $11.54 at Amazon

Not the cheapest we've seen Codenames in the past year, but pretty damn close. This intense and exciting (but fairly short to play) word game is ideal for family play during the holidays, and is recommended for ages 14 and up. View Deal

Planet: $39.99 $21.99 at Amazon

This best-selling and critically acclaimed board game about constructing your own planetary ecosystem is listed as $27.49, but if you press the coupon button under the price you get an additional saving. View Deal

Clue: Star Wars Edition: $45.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Themed around the Death Star plans rather than a murder, players have to suss out which planet Darth Vader is going to destroy next, which room the Death Star plans are in and which escape vehicle is going to be used. The board is worth owning alone if you're a Star Wars fan. View Deal

Funkoverse: Jurassic Park: $39.99 $19.32 at Amazon

Funkos, Jurassic Park and light strategy collide in this board game, which is more than half off for Prime Day. Even if you don't care too much about the game, you also get four Funkoverse Pop figures to enjoy for the price, featuring Sam Neill and a tiny raptor. It's for 2-4 players, and ages 10 and up. View Deal

