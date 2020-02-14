Dell Presidents' Day laptop deals: save big on Inspiron, XPS, and gaming laptops

The latest Dell laptop deals to come from the Presidents' Day sales can save you big on top computers right now. We're seeing incredibly powerful machines reduced to some fantastic prices right now, with an extensive sale covering cheaper Dell Inspiron models as well as superpowered Dell XPS deals and one or two gaming laptops thrown in as well.

The Inspiron range of Dell laptop deals available right now starts off with a $229.99 15-inch laptop made for on the go browsing with plenty of storage and screen real estate. You'll also find the higher-powered Dell Inspiron 17 3000 among today's laptop deals, bringing some smart specs to a $479.99 price tag.

If you're looking for something with a bit more of an impact, the XPS line is one of Dell's most popular laptop ranges with creatives. You'll find the most power in the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, a tablet/laptop hybrid offering a 10th generation i7 processor with 16GB of RAM for just $1,249 right now.

For the gamers, we're seeing some fantastic Dell G3 gaming laptop deals going this weekend. For just $899.99 you can pick up the latest Intel processor as well as a massive 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce 1660Ti graphics.

We've rounded up our top picks of the best Dell laptop deals going right now, and we've broken them up their Inspiron / XPS / G3 families.

The latest Dell Inspiron laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15-inch laptop | $299 $229.99 at Dell

If you're just looking for a cheap laptop deal to see you through web browsing and some streaming entertainment, this $229 Dell laptop deal is the perfect device for you. With a 7th generation AMD A6 processor and 4GB RAM, you won't be running anything particularly intensive. But you do get plenty of storage with a 500GB hard drive as well as the wide screen treatment with a fantastic 15.6-inch display. Swap to a 10th generation i3 processor with a 128GB SSD for $379 $299.99.

Dell Inspiron 17 3000 17.3-inch laptop | $549 $479.99 at Dell

This Dell Inspiron laptop deal offers a step up in price and specs, but it's still a fantastic deal. You're getting a brand new 10th generation i3 processor under the hood, with 8GB RAM to keep everything running and a 1TB hard drive as well. All that on a 17.3-inch display for under $500 makes this a great Presidents Day pick up. Upgrade to a 10th generation i7 processor, 512GB SSD, and 16GB RAM for $919 $779.99. View Deal

Today's best Dell XPS deals

Dell XPS 13 13-inch laptop | $899 $649.99 at Dell

The Dell XPS 13 laptop comes with a gorgeous FHD InfinityEdge display and a fantastic slimline but sturdy build quality. You can pick up your own for just $650 at Dell in the latest Presidents Day sales. That's an incredibly low price tag for this particular model, but that's because you're taking a step down in specs. There's an 8th generation i3 processor in here with 4GB RAM and a 128GB hard drive - plenty for browsing and a few more intensive tasks, but nothing too fancy. That's why we're even more excited about this supercharged model with a 10th generation i7 processor, 256GB SSD, and 8GB RAM for $1,349 $1,099.99.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Touch 13-inch laptop | $1,549 $1,199.99 at Dell

For $100 more than the boosted model above, you'll find this Dell XPS laptop deal with a touch screen included. You're keeping the 10th generation i7 processor with 256GB of SSD storage, but on top of the flexible screen you're also doubling your RAM to 16GB.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 13.4-inch laptop | $1,649 $1,249.99 at Dell

With a 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this 2-in-1 Dell XPS 13 is easily one of the most powerful models on sale today. This is a beast of a computer, easily capable of multi-tasking between high-performance programs.

Dell XPS 15 15.6-inch laptop | $1,949 $1,599.99 at Dell

So this model doesn't sport the latest 10th generation processor, but you're getting fantastic bang for your buck regardless. With a 9th generation i7 processor at the helm instead you can also look forward to a 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, a 4K OLED display, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. You can grab a slightly cheaper model with a 256GB SSD and no OLED panel for just $1,549 but at this price point, you'd be better off springing the extra $50 to double your storage and take advantage of a gorgeous screen.



Latest Dell gaming laptop deals

Dell G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,169 $899.99 at Dell

For the button mashers, we've spotted with Dell G3 gaming laptop deal amongst the latest Presidents Day sales. You're getting a 9th generation i5 processor in here with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Add to that Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics and chop $270 off the price tag and you've got yourself a deal.

