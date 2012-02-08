Olympus reveals new tough compact cameras

Olympus has unveiled two new tough compacts to sit in its TG range, with the company claiming that the new cameras offer DSLR image quality.

According to Olympus, this can be delivered by the new iHS (Intelligence, High Sensitivity and High Speed) technologies that can be found in the TG-620 and TG-820.

The cameras both feature a 12 million pixel backlit CMOS sensor and TruePic VI image processor which was originally developed for DSLR cameras. Olympus claims this helps to improve low-light performance, speed up camera response and enhance scene recognition.

Being tough compacts, the TG-620 and TG-820 are waterproof, shockproof and freezeproof. The TG-820 is the toughest of the duo, waterproof down to 10 metres, shockproof from 2 metres and freezeproof to -10 degrees. It can also withstand force up to 100kg.

Meanwhile, the TG-620 is waterproof down to 5 metres, shockproof from 1.5 metres and is also freezeproof down to -10 degrees.

Outdoor

TAP Control mode is available for photographers wearing gloves, with key functions being able to be changed by simply tapping the casing or tilting the camera.

Both cameras are equipped with a 5x wide optical zoom, which offer 28-140mm focal lengths (35mm equivalent). Super-resolution for digitally extending the range of the optical zoom is also available.

The cameras are capable of recording video at 1080p Full HD, while sensitivity ranges from ISO 100 to 6400.

Other features include Face Detection, Advanced Intelligent Auto Mode and AF tracking for quick and easy focussing.

Of course, it wouldn't be an Olympus camera without a range of art filters. The TG-820 and TG-620 feature Punk, Pop Art, Pin Hole, Soft Focus among others.

A 3 inch 1.3 million dot HyperCrystal III LCD can be found on the TG-820, while on the 620, a 460k dot screen is included.

The Olympus TG-820 UK price is £269.99, with the Olympus TG-620 UK price coming in at £229.99. Both will be available from mid-February.

Olympus TG-820 key specifications:

12 million pixel CMOS sensor

5x optical zoom lens

TruePic VI processor

Full 1080p video recording

Waterproof down to 10 metres

Shockproof from 2 metres

Freezeproof to -10 degrees

Crushproof up to 100kg

Olympus TG-620 key specifications: