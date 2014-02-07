Trending
Nikon rolls out rugged Coolpix AW120 for global adventurers

Three types of rugged

Nikon rolls out rugged cameras

Nikon has unveiled two new cameras for those of you who like to live on the rugged side of life.

The new Coolpix AW120m compact has a 16-megapixel CMOS sensor with 5x optical zoom and can survive drops from as high as 2 metres.

It can also be submerged underwater down to 18 metres and used it in temperatures as low as a chilly -10°C, Nikon says.

There's also a new ultra-wide 24mm f/2.8 lens, both faster and wider than the AW110's, and a 6.9 fps continuous shooting mode. You'll even have integrated Wi-FI and GPS for geo-tagging your shots.

You can expect to see this one on the shelves from February 27 for £329.99 ($350, about AU$390).

The spirit of adventure

S32

More of a family camera, this one

There's also the Nikon Coolpix S32, a more stripped-down point-and-shoot camera that comes in at a more affordable £99.99 ($129.95, about AU$145).

However, the 13-megapixel snapper is still waterproof up to 10 metres and shockproof up to 1.5 metres making it a good choice for the outdoorsy types. Expect to get your hands on this one from February 27 too.

