Big tech brands reject Focus photography show

Sony is one of the manufacturers not attending Focus this year

Several major technology companies have decided not to attend this year's Focus on Imaging photography show at the NEC, leaving the floor clear for more "traditional" imaging brands.

Focus takes place every year in Birmingham, and usually attracts the key players in the photography industry.

Last year Sony had a large stand, while the year before that Panasonic used it as an opportunity to launch new products in its G series of compact system cameras.

However, this year it seems that the floor will be dominated by traditional camera manufacturers such as Canon, Nikon, Olympus and Fujifilm.

Several printing and accessory manufacturers will also have a large presence, along with those from the photography magazine and publishing industry.

Pulled out

Last year, the world's biggest imaging company, Canon, pulled out of the Focus show with just weeks to spare, but it is back this year with a bigger than ever stand.

Sony UK's Paul Genge told us that Focus didn't bring the company much benefit, and it would instead be concentrating on a number of other events across the UK.

A spokesperson for Panasonic was unable to give a reason for its absence, while Samsung has never had a stand at the show.

Focus is not usually a key date in the calendar for exciting new launches, as other photographic and technology shows such as CES and Photokina, but it does offer UK punters an opportunity to get their hands on the latest imaging tech. This year the show runs from Sunday 4th March until Wednesday 7th March.

We will be at the show from Sunday (4th March) to bring you exclusive news, hands-ons and reviews from the event.