PlayStation emulator pulled from Android Market

A PlayStation game emulator has been pulled from the Android Market, in the week that Sony Ericsson is set to launch the new Xperia Play gaming phone in the UK.

PSX4Droid was given the boot from the Android Market earlier this week, with the new Xperia Play set for an 1 April launch. (No joke!)

Sony has not commented on the removal of the app from the Android Market.

Content violation

However, the developer responsible for Android emulator, PSX4Droid claims that Google's move to remove the PlayStation 1-emulator clearly has had something to do with Sony.

Pocket Gamer claims that the app was removed by Google due to "content violation".

However, another PSX emulator, 'fpse', is still available in the Android Market.

Sony Ericsson's Xperia Play gets a staggered international launch beginning 1 April this week.

Via Pocket Gamer