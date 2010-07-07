TechRadar Phone Buying Guide goes on sale

If you're in the market for the latest smartphone, then we've arrived in print for the first time to bring you the TechRadar Phone Buying Guide.

We've decided to release our first TechRadar branded magazine to help people pick out their next handset, which is available in newsagents or online right now.

The magazine includes the mighty Apple iPhone 4 and, of course, the gorgeous HTC Desire – and plenty of information to help you decide which of the latest generation of handsets is best for you.

In-depth content



TechRadar's resident phones guru Gareth Beavis said: "The key to our growth has been our commitment to providing high-quality content.

"We are regularly the first to market with reviews, advice and information on the latest exciting new products. Our easy to read and straight forward approach means readers are armed with the information they need to get value for money from all their tech purchases."

"Feedback from our online readers has told us that when it comes to buying an expensive piece of kit such as a smartphone, consumers like to have an in-depth yet independent overview of the options available.

"By bringing together our recent reviews from the website, together with other top tips, our print specials provide a handy guide to leaf through and refer to before splashing out a considerable amount of cash."

